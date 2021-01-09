Welcome to Fab after Fifty

date 2021-01-09

New Year Challenge Day 7 to Stay Fabulous Over 50 in Lockdown: Have a PJ Day!

Challenge set by Julia Rees

be fab over 50 take time out image

Welcome to day 7 of the “New Year New You” Challenge, and here is your challenge for tomorrow.

We are posting each challenge the evening before so that you have time to prepare your outfit/ your challenge ahead of time.

Taking time out to unwind and destress is essential to our wellbeing. Self care is very different to being selfish! As we cope with yet another lockdown, we are all under an unprecedented level of stress – some are having to juggle homeschooling with working from home, while others are having to deal with living in total isolation. Give yourself permission to switch off!  If pyjamas help you to get into relax mode so much the better . As it happens I gifted pyjamas to family members for Christmas – seemed to be a gift that at least would be used given the current restrictions to the way we live!

Embrace Julia’s PJ challenge – and put those feet up!

So tomorrow’s challenge is “Have a PJ Day”

So, it’s Sunday! Well done for getting this far and today let’s keep it chill and have a PJ day!

Yes, today you get to lounge about in PJs (if you want to!), but make sure they’re chic as well as comfy and level up with a stylish cardi/ sweater.

Pyjamas are the ultimate symbol of relaxation and of course, they are super comfortable too, which is an excellent reason to spend the day in them!

However, if you follow my blog, you will know that I don’t normally advocate lounging around in pyjamas all day, primarily because I believe that what we wear sends powerful messages to our brain about how we perceive ourselves and that wearing pyjamas all day can significantly lower our self esteem.

have a pj day to be fabulous over 50 image

having a pj day image

 

Similarly, when you spend all day in pyjamas, you might be less productive, as you subconsciously associate your pyjamas with bedtime or relaxation time, so by wearing relaxed clothes your brain may be more sluggish too!

BUT, it’s Sunday and you might just feel luxuriously lazy and in the mood to allow yourself a day of lounging!

If you’re craving a day where you do nothing but hang out on the couch in your coziest pyjamas, watching netflix or TV reruns, then just do it!

Although, I wouldn’t recommend this every day, the occasional relaxation/ chill day may be just what you need to recharge your batteries for the week ahead, and since you’re in relaxation mode, why not offer yourself a pampering “at-home” spa day too?

If you want to change out of your pyjamas, then why not try some luxury loungewear?

And, no, I don’t mean the scruffy leggings you wear to work out! But, there are some beautiful styles available in soft fabrics such as cashmere and silk, and that certainly won’t have a negative impact on your self esteem!

enjoying a pj day image

 

 

 

The aim of this challenge is to experiment and have fun with your wardrobe, by wearing what you already own to put together new outfits.

 

It’s about putting together what you own in new ways and shaking you out of your style rut. So, just have some fun with it!

 

You can share your outfit on our Facebook Pages (@StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and @Fabafterfifty – don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021.

“Look good, feel good, live your best life“

Julia and Ceri xo

 

Julia Rees

Julia is a Style, Confidence and Success Coach and she is passionate about helping women to look good, feel good and live their best lives. She helps women find balance, clarity, confidence, freedom and success both within their personal and professional lives, and she is also a Style, Lifestyle and Travel blogger

