What would you do with an extra hour each day?

“Wake up an hour early to live an hour more.” – Unknown

Welcome to Day 8 of our January Challenge. Being Fabulous over 50 is about how we live and feel not just how we look. How we plan our day can make a tremendous difference to our health and mindset!

Are you a morning or evening person? Apparently 40% of us are morning larks and 30% night owls with the rest somewhere in between. I definitely fit into the night owl category – and have quite an elaborate morning alarm system to make sure I am up, ready and at my desk by about 8:30. I am the type that puts the alarm on snooze and huddles under the duvet for just another 10 minutes…or more!!

Lockdown has largely meant losing the daily structure we are normally used to having – and it easy to slip into bad habits and linger that little bit longer in bed.

There are benefits to getting up earlier. The best time to exercise is within 2 hours of sunrise. Exercising before breakfast is a great way to boost your metabolism.

That early dose of daylight is a great way to get your much needed vitamin D.

Getting up early and planning your day ahead when the house is quiet before the phone starts ringing and emails start enables you to be more productive.

Getting up earlier creates the time to prepare a healthier breakfast or enjoy a more leisurely cup of coffee.

Extra time in the morning enables you start the day with less pressure resulting in less stress.

You don’t have to adjust your morning schedule all at once! Try setting the alarm just 10 minutes earlier each day for 6 days – within a week you will be getting up a full hour earlier but you are giving your body time to adjust to your new routine.

As always today’s challenge is just for fun to help stay positive in lockdown – there is no pressure!

Take an extra exercise class? (online at the moment)

Go for a walk?

Read a few chapters of a book?

Meditate?

Phone a friend?

Ceri and Julia x

