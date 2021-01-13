Welcome to Fab after Fifty

New Year Challenge Day 11 to Stay Fabulous Over 50 in Lockdown: Go dotty and wear polka dots

Challenge set by Julia Rees

how to wear polka dots over 50 image

How are you enjoying the challenges so far? We can all get stuck in a style rut, reaching in our wardrobes for the same clothes to wear day after day – especially during lockdown when our activities are so limited! Typically we only wear 20% of the clothes in our wardrobes – in these strange times it could even be substantially less. In our style challenges we want to help you to avoid getting stuck in that style rut. Be bold. Go Dotty!!  ( Minnie Mouse hair bow is optional) .

Julia is on hand to tell us how to wear polka dots :

Welcome to day 11 of the “New Year New You” Challenge, and tomorrow’s challenge is to “Go dotty and wear polka dots”.

We are posting each challenge the evening before so that you have time to prepare your outfit/ your challenge ahead of time.
New Year New You Challenge 2021 : Wear polka dots

Little did Walt Disney know, when he designed Minnie Mouse in her iconic red polka dot dress, that he was heralding in an iconic fashion trend that would reappear season after season.

history of polka dots image
Since then, many celebrities and fashionistas have kept the polka dot trend firmly on the radar. It seems that the polka dot trend is never going to fade away and that our obsession with polka dots is here to stay!

The celebrity status of this print has, of course, been helped by several significant cultural milestones, such as Frank Sinatra’s ballad “Polka Dots and Moonbeams”, and the 1960’s hit “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini”, which shot the print to fame and convinced every woman that polka dots were “THE” print to be seen in!

It was further immortalised in the 1990’s film ‘Pretty Woman” – who didn’t dream of looking like Julia Roberts in the polo scene, in that iconic polka dot dress?

polka dot dress to be stylish over 50 image

Many designers included this timeless trend in their Spring 2021 collections, and a number of ‘spotty’ creations were ‘spotted’ (haha!) in the Maison Margiela collection, with a midi dress complete with gloves. And brands, such as Dundas and Alessandra Rich, also incorporated this iconic print in their collections, incorporating puffed sleeves, silk and ruffles.

polka dot blouse to look stylish over 50 image

It is a timeless print, which despite its early negative association (dots on clothing in medieval Europe were seen as a symbol of the bubonic plague), has evolved to gather a cult following, thanks to the 19th Century polka dancing movement, where manufacturers capitalised on the popularity of the dance to create fashion pieces with this print.

Since then, the print has gone from strength to strength, and it resurfaces every season, as it is stylish, versatile and makes a statement without being too ‘loud’.

And, as always, if you don’t want to go “head to toe” polka dots, try incorporating them into your look with accessories.

accessorise with polka dots over 50 image

So, go a bit dotty today and have some fun styling with polka dots!

“You can’t have a bad day in polka dots.””
Anna Kendrick

The aim of this challenge is to experiment and have fun with your wardrobe, by wearing what you already own to put together new outfits.

It’s about putting together what you own in new ways and shaking you out of your style rut. So, just have some fun with it!
You can share your outfit on our Facebook Pages (@StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and @Fabafterfifty – don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021.

“Look good, feel good, live your best life“
Julia and Ceri xo

Julia Rees

Julia is a Style, Confidence and Success Coach and she is passionate about helping women to look good, feel good and live their best lives. She helps women find balance, clarity, confidence, freedom and success both within their personal and professional lives, and she is also a Style, Lifestyle and Travel blogger

