New Year Challenge Day 14 to Stay Fabulous Over 50: Benefits of Learning a second language over 50

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

We’ve reached Day 14 of our challenge. Time flies!!

Our challenges are all easy to do, and our main aim is to have fun and keep positive as we navigate our way through yet another lockdown and do our best to stay fabulous over 50. As its Sunday of course we can all have another pyjama day, but if PJs and Netflix is your plan don’t miss an opportunity to improve your language skills at the same time.

“A different language is a different vision of life.”

Federico Fellini

We may not be able to travel at the moment, but we can at least still attempt to experience a different culture.

Today’s challenge is to watch a film or TV programme in another language – one with subtitles is fine. It’s amazing how much you can pick up.

Having lived in the French speaking part of Canada in my twenties and spending much of my 40s and 50s in France ( my ex husband was French) I have always tried to keep my French up to speed. 2020 was the first year in decades that I didn’t get the opportunity to use it on a daily basis. When it comes to languages it really is a case of ‘use it or lose it’.

A really close (French speaking) friend of mine suggested that we both watch the same French films or TV programmes that we could then discuss together – and help keep my French from deteriorating too much!

My friend recommended an excellent French website with subtitled content – and a section that provides French tutorials

http://www.tv5monde.com/cms/chaine-francophone/mkg/p-23396-lg3-English-subtitled-Programmes.htm

She also recommended a series on Netflix which I am about to start ‘Call My Agent’- its about a Paris based talent agency.

One of my favourite French films (and it is very much a feel good film) is Amelie. It is available on Amazon but not included in Prime so you would have to pay to view.

If French is not your favourite language, then there is a new Italian film starring Sophia Loren on Netflix which is subtitled called The Life Ahead. It tells the story of a holocaust survivor who runs a daycare centre and befriends a troubled child.

There are so many benefits to learning a second (or third) language:

Learning a second language helps improve memory as the brain develops new neural pathways – it really is like a gym workout for the brain!

It improves the ability to multitask

Delays cognitive decline

Opens up other cultures (once we do get to travel again

Enables us to connect with others when we travel

“One language sets you in a corridor for life. Two languages open every door along the way.”

Frank Smith

Ceri and Julia x