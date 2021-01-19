Challenge set by Julia Rees

How often to you wear pink? When I first set up the Fab after Fifty website I always wore black and pink to events to reflect the branding of the website. Even if it was just a pink belt worn with a black dress.

My all time favourite item in my wardrobe is a pink leather jack – now probably 20 years ago ( I have written a whole article about it and its significance to me in my life). I don’t think I will ever part with it – even if it does fall apart! Different shades of pink can vary the impact ( as Julia describes in her challenge) . So think pink today 🙂

Here’s Julia’s challenge:

Welcome to day 17 of the “New Year New You” Challenge, and tomorrow’s challenge is to “Wear pink”.

We are posting each challenge the evening before so that you have time to prepare your outfit/ your challenge ahead of time.

New Year New You Challenge 2021 : Wear pink

“On Wednesday’s we wear pink”

Karen Smith (played by Amanda Seyfried) in Mean Girls

In the film, the Mean Girls, there is a girl group, called “The Plastics”, led by Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams), who are the queen bees of “North Shore High”.

To be in their group, you have to follow their rules, and one of their rules is that you must wear pink on Wednesday’s. The memorable line “On Wednesday’s we wear pink” is spoken to newcomer Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan) by group member, Karen Smith (played by Amanda Seyfried), where Cady must wear pink in order to sit at their table.

If you haven’t seen the film, I recommend it for a girls’ night “netflix and chill” evening, as it’s a fun movie that is equally enjoyable for adults as well as its target teen audience.

But, moving on, today’s challenge is to wear pink, and there is no requirement to be mean, while wearing it!

Pink is an interesting colour, as it is basically a tint of red (a tint is a colour with white added).

Pink is synonymous with tenderness, gentleness and happiness. It is the colour of romanticism, femininity and compassion.

However, the closer the colour is to red (bright pink), the more numerous the psychological properties of red are. Warm pinks create a feeling of energy and dynamism, and the more vivid it is, the more it stimulates and increases blood pressure (as we have seen with red in this post).

Bright pink transmits energy and joy and it is related to youth – wear it when you need to stand out/sparkle.

The closer it is to white (pale pink), the softer and gentler it becomes and light pink tends to be calming and discourage aggression. It is a good colour to wear if you have to fire someone (or announce bad news), because it is easier for the recipient to accept the news. Lighter pink is also often associated with romance and sensuality.

The closer the pink is to orange (coral pink), the more it acquires the properties of orange, therefore more fun and playful.

How to wear pink over 50

Here are a few tips for how to wear pink

1 Wear pink from head to toe

If pink is “your colour” and you are happy wearing it, then you can opt for “head to toe” pink and choose a pink dress (or a pink coat).

You could also wear pink in two tones, but remember to wear the lighter shade on the part of your body you want to highlight or draw attention to and the darker shade on the part of your body you want to minimise.

2 Wear a pink top or a pink skirt/ trousers.

If you are not a huge fan of pink, but want to try to incorporate it into your look, then wear it as a skirt OR a top.

Two things to bear in mind in choosing whether to wear pink as a skirt or top are

Your colouring – if pink flatters your colouring, then you can definitely wear it as a top. However, if you don’t feel that pink suits you, or if you are unsure, then it is best to wear it as a skirt/trousers.

– if pink flatters your colouring, then you can definitely wear it as a top. However, if you don’t feel that pink suits you, or if you are unsure, then it is best to wear it as a skirt/trousers. Your body shape – remember that light colours attract attention and make you look bigger whereas dark colours are slimming. So, your body shape and personal preference will also affect whether you choose to wear the pink as a top or skirt.

3 Opt for pink accessories

If you’re unsure about wearing pink, or don’t want to incorporate too much pink into your look, then try some pink accessories, such as :

A pink belt

A pink bag

Pink shoes

Pink jewellery

A pink watch

Pink hair accessory (ies)

Try pink make up

Pink make up (nailpolish or lipstick)

Lastly, just have some fun with it, and experiment with wearing pink in a way that feels good for you!

The aim of this challenge is to stay positive and fabulous as we start the year in lockdown again and to experiment and have fun with your wardrobe, by wearing what you already own to put together new outfits.

It’s about putting together what you own in new ways and shaking you out of your style rut. So, just have some fun with it!

You can share your outfit on our Facebook Pages (@StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and @Fabafterfifty – don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021.

“Don’t underestimate me just because I wear pink.”

