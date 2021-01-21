What Are The First Things To Do Once You Move Into A New House?

Buying a house is many people’s ultimate dream, and it is something that every decision they make and every goal they achieve is going towards. When it finally happens it can be a bit of a rush, and certainly, there is a lot to think about. By the time you’re finally sitting down in your brand new living room surrounded by boxes, you might not want to think about much at all, but there are some important jobs to get done before you live in that lovely new place for long. Read on to find out what they are; once they’re done, you can relax in peace, happily ticking something off your life’s to-do list.

Redirect Your Post

Even though a lot of people receive items they would have received through the post via email or online these days, there will still be some pieces of post that are going to go to your old address. This isn’t such an issue if that old address was your parents’ place, or with friends from whom you can pick up your post from time to time. However, if someone else is now living in your old place, you’re not going to want your post to go there – not only is it inconvenient to collect these items, but it’s also potentially a security issue, as your details are falling into the hands of other people.

It’s possible to go online and redirect your post from your old house to your new one, and this is something that should be done as soon as possible. In fact, if you can do it before you move, that’s even better.

Make A Decorating List

Even if you move into a brand new house, there are likely to be some changes you’ll want to make, and if you move into a property that someone else has lived in, this is even more likely. Although you won’t want to begin any redecorating the instant you move in, it’s a good idea to make a list of what you do want to change from kitchen wall tiles to entire bathroom suites.

By doing this, you can start to prioritise what you want to do and budget for it, and once you know you’re in a good position to make a start, there won’t be any delays.

The Utilities

When we talk about the utilities for your property, we mean the gas, electricity, water, and your telephone and broadband services. The last item on this list is a little different as you will need to have someone install the necessary equipment to start using it. However, the other items can be organised online for the most part and should be done as soon as you move in.

You will need to take a meter reading from your previous property for your supplier, whether you want to continue using them or not, and you’ll need a meter reading from your new property, ideally as soon as you move in so that you don’t get charged for anyone else’s usage.