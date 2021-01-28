Travel over 50: Benefits of Backpacking

Travel may be off limits at the moment while we battle the pandemic, but that doesn’t stop us from dreaming of far off climes and planning where we would like to go once restrictions are lifted.

When most of us think of backpacking, we imagine sprightly 20-year-olds fresh out of education and raring to see the world. Think fun, sun, adventure and, in most of our minds anyway, youth. Ahh, those travelling days are the best of our lives. Or at least, they could’ve been, if you were ever able to realise your backpacking dreams.

Sadly, money worries and general fear prevent many of us from ever travelling the way we’d like to when we’re young. While some fearless youngsters do set off regardless, a surprising majority of us quietly slip into decent jobs and head abroad to the same countries each year.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

There’s nothing wrong with that unless you reach fifty and still mourn the fact that you never managed to reach more exotic climes. In that case, it’s time you realised that you’re still plenty young enough to fulfil your backpacking destiny.

When you get down to it, there’s really no reason why you can’t hit the backpacking circuit at fifty, or later. Even if you don’t think you’re up for actually carrying a pack around with you, booking secure accommodation in Bali or luggage storage in Athens could negate that issue. Then, you’d be free to enjoy the following benefits of backpacking at fifty.

Better finances to see you through

Limited funds are often what makes backpacking such a challenge. Youngsters have to accept backbreaking temp work as they go just to afford a few nights in a hostel. And, while you can still do near anything you set your mind to at fifty, you may not be all that keen on sleeping in a dorm filled with people thirty years younger!

Luckily, you’ve had a lifetime of earning to see you to this point, meaning that you can enjoy an altogether more comfortable backpacking experience. That means luxury (and private) accommodation to rest your aching bones each day, all the exotic taste experiences you could hope for, and a generally stress-free journey!

Confidence that you could only dream of at twenty

While some twenty-year-olds confidently communicate with anyone in any language, the majority of youngsters hold back/worry about stranger communication. And, given that meeting people/learning about new cultures is the purpose of travel, that can become a real setback.

But, age often provides some level of confidence, meaning that you needn’t worry about this, either. The chances are that you’ve spent your entire life making quick connections with people you don’t know. As such, even through language barriers, you’ll likely feel more confident about approaching strangers/chatting with the people you come across as you go about your trip.

Better organisational skills

Organisation is a skill rather than an inherent ability for many, meaning that we typically aren’t great at it in our younger years. This can lead to many a backpacker missing flights/connections, having to call the bank of mum and dad, or even having to head home early.

By comparison, at fifty+, you should have developed much better organisational skills as a rule. After all, most of our adult lives run on some sort of schedule, so you’re likely well-versed by this stage in having to get timings etc. just right.

That means you’re better suited to enjoy a backpacking trip with as few hiccups as possible. Avoiding all setbacks during a travel experience like this is, of course, an impossible task. But, with organisation know-how, you can at least make a loose plan that keeps things on track and ensures you see the large majority of locations that you’re keen to get to.

The ability to appreciate what you’re seeing

Speaking of locations you’re keen to get to, it’s also worth noting that travel in your fifties offers the distinct benefit of being able to appreciate every last amazing thing you see/experience. After all, while a twenty-something-year-old can certainly marvel at sights like the Colosseum, they’re unlikely to truly understand the marvel. Rather, younger backpackers often have different priorities, meaning that they miss out on a lot of the history and wonder in a place, or fail to appreciate what they do see.

By comparison, your older head understands the history as to why locations like these are as iconic as they are. You can truly grasp the importance of seeing things like this up close, and will remember the experience for the rest of your years.

With all that being said, you could argue that your fifties are actually the best time to go backpacking. So, what are you waiting for?