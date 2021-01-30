Welcome to Fab after Fifty

The final challenge in our January series to stay positive and fabulous in lockdown

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

final lockdown challenge for women over 50 image

The day has come.

We have reached the final day of our January challenge!

new beginnings over 50 quote image

 

“The feeling is less like an ending than just another starting point.”

Chuck Palahniuk,

 

How have you found the challenges ?

Have they helped to keep you positive and fabulous at the start of this year in lockdown?

Which did you find the most rewarding – and which the most frustrating?

have a pyjama day image

Are you having a PJ day as you read this, are you sparkling at home or are you preparing to go walking in a statement coat?

Are you planning to phone a friend, or perhaps take time out to research your family tree?

important to phone a friend image

Today’s challenge:

Your challenge for today is to look back and  select your three favourite challenges from the series that you would like to do again!

In fact all of the challenges are designed to be repeatable. Whenever you feel in need of a little midlife inspiration to get you back on the road to being fabulous revisit the challenges and choose a favourite to do again.

Julia and I have both really enjoyed creating and sharing these challenges with you. Now that the 28 day challenge has come to an end we don’t want to walk away and abandon you completely!  We will both continue to share fresh content via our respective websites and will be posting on our Facebook pages so you can continue to be inspired!

We are also planning a free online midlife event to take place this Spring.

If you want to join us then do DM/message us your email address and we will send you an invitation.

Why be invisible over 50 when you can be fabulous!

You can share your challenge on our Facebook Pages @Fabafterfifty @StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021.

 

Thank you to all who have participated in the challenges –  here’s to being fabulous!

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

