Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Since Kirstie Allsopp first hit our screens and started knocking on walls on house viewings to see which could be knocked down, I have been more than a little obsessed with home renovations.

With most of us spending far more time at home than we could ever have anticipated. Our home environment has become more important than ever.

Having undertaken major renovations in my last three homes and with a house move planned as part of a major lifestyle change, I am still looking for inspiration for potential changes I might like to make to my future home.

In addition to regular home makeover programmes on Channel 4 , Love It or List It and Old House New Home, I have put together my favourite home makeover shows on the streaming services.

Home makeover shows on Netflix:

Dream Home Makeover If you want to create an Instagram worthy home then this is the show to watch. With design and renovations carried out by Studio McGee, these star renovators launched their careers on Instagram. Lots of light bright rooms – all ideal Instagram backdrops. Some stunning renovations- although a little formulaic.

Stay Here This show is slightly different in as much as they are upgrading homes with short term Air BnB rentals in mind as opposed to the properties being design as permanent homes. The aim is to elevate the properties so that they can rent them out at the maximum rate for the most number of nights. They show some fabulous finishing touches to create that luxury feel – which are equally relevant to normal homes. Homes renovated include a house boat in Seattle, and a historic fire station and a Malibu Beach house. Some great results and interesting insights in respect to the short term rental market if that is something you think you might consider in the future.

Home makeover shows on Amazon Prime

Inside Out Homes with outside space becoming more important during lockdown, the renovations in this programme are all designed to make the transition between indoor and outdoor living as seamless as possible. Some great ideas – and as well as the house they design the garden to allow for maximum usage with some interesting planting ideas.

Great Interior Design Competition Originally shown on BBC, this is a knockout competition where budding designers compete to create the best rooms and homes. Interesting ideas on how to be creative and transform homes on a tight budget.

Changing Rooms This is the Australian version of the series as friends /family members swap homes to transform with the help of a professional designer. Some great ideas for renovating on a budget. Interesting as we in the UK lust after bifold doors – it seems the Australians have a serving window (which I had never seen before) on the top of their wish lists!

HomeMade The most extreme of the makeover shows, this one is also Australian. Again it is a competition – the format is not dissimilar to the Apprentice. Designers are competing for a prize of $100,000 and the chance of the winning home to be featured in the leading Australian interiors magazine In this series an entire home is renovated in just 5 days with a maximum budget of $50,000. The results in the timescales are amazing as homes are completely gutted, walls knocked down, but the finish has to be impeccable and professional to impress the judges!

Another of my favourites which I wanted to recommend is Life on Mar’s: The Home Makeover Show with Mar Jennings. In the first series they undertake the transformation of a fabulous home in Connecticut. The whole focus is to obtain a luxurious yet casual look. Unfortunately although I watched it quite recently it is currently unavailable in the UK. Definitely one to watch out for if it does return!

So there you have it- my current list of favourite home makeover shows – just in case you are looking for inspiration for a project.

Note: None of the images are from the shows – they are just ima