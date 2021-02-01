4 Reasons why you should retire abroad

When you were younger, you may have dreamed of moving abroad. However, for one reason or another, those hopes got lost. Perhaps you were too busy climbing the ladder at work or started a family. However, just because you’re a little older now doesn’t mean that an overseas move is off the cards – in fact, it might even be easier.

With that in mind, here are just some of the reasons you should consider retiring abroad!

Say goodbye to stress.

When you retire, you become your sole focus. No more work deadlines to meet, or meetings to attend – you get to decide what to do and when to do it. Often, this means you can leave a lot of stress behind. However, if you live in the same area, you may continue to carry some of your old stress around with you. When moving abroad, you are given the chance to leave your old worries behind and start anew!

2. Growing old doesn’t mean slowing down.

People often view retirement as a time when you begin to slow down and spend more time at home. This does not have to be the case! You can continue to live a vibrant, exciting and action-packed life in the years to come. What better way to do that than exploring a new country?

3. The chance to see something new

If you have lived in one area for a long period of time, you may be itching for something new. Whether that means new sights, new foods, or new experiences – you can provide yourself with that opportunity by moving abroad! This is a great way to push yourself out of your comfort zone and can provide you with decades of joy and excitement.

4. Savings should be used to treat yourself.

Over the years, you may have amassed a considerable sum in savings. While you shouldn’t try to empty your bank account, it’s important to remember that the money you save is yours to spend – so why not spend it on something that is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face!

However, it is important that you prepare to move abroad with plenty of time to spare. For example, you may wish to start looking a few years before your intended retirement. This gives you plenty of chance to save up money and plan exactly where you want to go. This also means you have plenty of time to get your affairs in order and say goodbye to your current home before finding your new one.

This also means you have plenty of time to apply for the appropriate VISAs that will give you the right to live in your chosen country. You mustn’t underestimate just how difficult and complicated the VISA application process can be. It is very easy to make mistakes when applying for a VISA, so you may wish to get in touch with experienced immigration lawyers, who can turn a stressful task into a straightforward one. This can help make the process as stress-free as possible!