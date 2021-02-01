The Rush of the Hot Flush: Experiencing a Second Menopause when coming off HRT

Article by Miriam McGuirk

Menopause – The Second Time Around.

At 37 I was pre-menopausal. When the true menopause finally hit me, it hit hard taking years to re-balance my body again and now, some 20 odd years later, here comes the menopause again. Why? Because the HRT that I was relying on has been pulled away from me, my tightrope slackened, as I tackle an even bigger obstacle – Breast Cancer.

Many may not know that HRT treatment will clash with other medicines so those who have other underlying health issues may find menopause even more challenging. When my first menopause hit, I had the symptoms many women endure and can empathise with.

In anger and desperation one night, yet again unable to sleep, I sneaked down to the kitchen. I sat in a chair with only the light from the moon, and scribbled in semi darkness this poem:

Poem about the menopause

Have you reached a time

in your life,

when you’re relaxed,

feel confident, chilled and mellow.

You smile, the 40’s were not so bad

after all,

Finally, you feel in control.

Then wallop all at once, symptoms

appear.

The rush of the hot flush,

the sleepless nights, the headaches

the panic attacks,

you think you’re having a heart attack.

You sit at the kitchen table till dawn,

A foggy brain, writing the novel in your head,

or read another favourite author instead.

Don’t you find you pee more too

So much for all those years of yoga practice,

working on your pelvic floor.

Your stomach sticks out, your bloated.

It’s an issue. Your bum has dropped.

Your breasts;

Hot, heavy molten cones,

glued to your chest.

Start the day at 34B

and by dusk, rise to 38 double G

Should I have an oestrogen implant and take progesterone.

Maybe oral tablets or a patch instead.

Should I go down a natural route of Wild Yam,

And eat more SoyBean and Tofu?

I have read I need to eat a different way,

keep clear of all things white in my diet.

Oh, and don’t forget, do take organic supplements too.

Now that you have introduced new measures,

And feel your life will get back on track,

you have a really bad attack.

Your hormones still up the creek

Your sex life and libido on hold

How will I cope?

How will I be?

Having this strange alien inside me,

dictating, how I should live my life.

Some say rejoice and embrace

this change in you, ‘tis a new beginning,

A chance, to become, and do,

Create lots of new.

Me, I have read enough

I shall take a few steps,

to access how I feel, and only then face this

menopause as best I can.

So, at the age of thirty-seven, following tests, I was given the confirmation: “You are peri-menopausal. Go and have a nice life because nothing can be done.”

I spent years enduring restless, and disrupted sleep, feeling anxious, my mood sometimes low, palpitations, breathlessness with pressured headaches, and I felt completely fatigued.

At forty-two I had the diagnosis of M.E. and later, Fibromyalgia alongside ‘the rush of the hot flush’ still no stranger after five years.

Looking at complementary supplements for menopause

I researched complementary supplements and went down the natural route. Tweaking yet again, my already clean and organic diet, adhering to a strict programme that included exercise and rest hours, but, sadly, nothing changed.

Life no longer worked. I felt utterly exhausted. I despaired and almost gave up of ever finding my way back to some semblance of normality.

Three more years passed, without respite from ‘the rush of the hot flush’ and all the other symptoms that go with Menopause.

A bubble of light shone with a combination of reflexology, aromatherapy and acupuncture. Each gave me some support to deal with the testing days and nights.

I eventually confided in my dear father in law; a doctor, who introduced me to a British Menopause Society Accredited Menopause Specialist & Consultant Gynaecologist.

After a detailed consultation, initiating blood tests for oestrogen and progesterone levels, she recommended HRT implants and I had a coil put in place.

My quality of life improved, one, that previously had seemed like some faraway dream. The HRT worked in balance with my M.E. too, and some years later I moved confidently over to HRT patches.

Little did I know that twenty years after my first menopause, I would be plunged back into menopause again as I had no choice but to say goodbye to what had become my dear friend and ongoing support; my HRT.

Sadly, on the 12th of June 2020, I had to stop using HRT patches with immediate effect so that, within four days of celebrating my sixty-sixth birthday, I could undergo surgery for breast cancer.

Menopause returned after stopping HRT

Like a tsunami, fast and furious, the fallout of coming off HRT so suddenly, meant every symptom of menopause returned with no respite.

Having walked down that long and twisty road of sleepless nights, low energy, along with ongoing night sweats and daily hot flushes, now, I found myself right back to where I began some twenty years plus before.

Along with the shock of my diagnosis and a wish to process the challenging journey ahead, I also felt emotionally, mentally and physically drained.

On June 30th I had breast surgery, a lumpectomy and two lymph nodes were removed.

I rested and recovered at home. Urged by the hospital Physio to start a routine of specific exercises, within twenty-four hours of my Op, three times daily, I had to stretch and rebuild the muscles under my arms, upper body and shoulders.

At the follow up appointment with my surgeon, he confirmed all the cancer had been removed. With huge relief and thanks, we moved forwards and discussed the overall prognosis and I started radiotherapy and an anti-cancer drug.

By day, my focus and concentration have diminished considerably, and I am unable to go back onto HRT. My nights continue to crawl by, and the hot flushes suck at every scrap of energy.

I shall not give up or give in to ‘the rush of the hot flush’…but, intend to keep on, keeping on, until I find Miriam and my feel good, to live a life worth living again.

Menopause ‘take two’ is still raging and this story continues. We, women of a certain age and disposition, must come forward, speak out and tell the particular story of our Menopause. Because our health matters and so do we. And let’s look to the professional experts in this field, who have our diverse range of health challenges and always our absolute care at the heart of their knowledge.

About Miriam:

Author Miriam McGuirk, has lived well with M.E and Fibromyalgia for over 25 years using natural supplements, a strict diet and exercise regime, yoga and HRT benefitting her greatly, however, in March Miriam was diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

From this point onwards Miriam has had to give up her HRT treatment, underwent an operation and radiotherapy and been put on cancer drugs. The immediate cut off from her HRT caused her menopause to re-start (Miriam had early onset menopause initially at 37 which is why she was on HRT and is still extremely young at heart but is now in her early sixties) and she has had to deal with a huge amount of health issues as a fall out – not to mention also tackling breast cancer.

Miriam is now in remission and has been asked to be a ‘voice’ of the NHS to encourage others to come forwards during this difficult time to seek the cancer treatment they may need. Miriam has also been a regular contributor to BBC Radio with her words and stories.