Why redundancy could also be time of opportunity for career reinvention over 50

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

midlife reinvention after redundancy image

Redundancy is never pleasant, and in these uncertain times is far more stressful than usual – especially if you find yourself navigating the job market over 50.

Before you panic, take a deep breath and step back. Rather than jump in putting together a CV and applying for every and any job vacancy, take a step back and think about what you really want to do.

Yes there are bills to pay. Perhaps you are still supporting children through their university education or rebuilding your life after a divorce.  But redundancy has also offered you a reset button?

How often over the course of your working life did you take time to plan your career? Did you have a plan or did it just evolve? If you look at the role you are having to leave behind is it the role you would really have set out to do or did it just ‘happen’?

reinvention after redundancy image

“There’s nothing more addictive or incredible in life than reinventing yourself and allow yourself to be different every day.”  Thalia

If you had to choose your ideal role, what would it be?

What do you feel passionate about doing?

Do you have the skills to do your dream job?  Do the opportunities exist on an employed basis or would there be demand for your services should you go along the self-employed route?

What industries are thriving as a result of the pandemic and what opportunities are likely to exist  for your skills ( and interests) ?

Do you need to work full time to meet your financial needs or could you work part time and change your work/life balance to create time to pursue non work related interests?

Could you work part time in paid employment whilst setting up your own business based on something you are passionate about?

Is now the time for you to launch yourself into running your own business?

How could you best shape your working life now to best meet your longer term life goals?

I have also made the careers module of  the Midlife MOT programme available as a stand alone module, so that you don’t have to purchase the entire programme. There are videos and workbooks to help you identify your best and most marketable skills, and also if you are looking to set up your own business to determine if your business idea is viable.

Redundancy is a shock to the system but it doesn’t have to be the end of your working life. As I said earlier, look at it as the opportunity to ‘reset’ your life and goals.

Extending working lives is a topic I am passionate about – I believe that we can all develop the skills and mindset to work for as long we choose to or need to. I had a long career as a headhunter placing people  in jobs all over the world so I do understand what it takes to be employable!

I am not a full time careers coach – but do have some capacity to help people with their job search. If you want to contact me for details email me at ceri@fabafterfifty.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

