Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Healthy Eating over 50: Champagne and Mushroom Risotto Recipe

Recipe by Chef Day Radley

vegan mushroom risotto recipe image

 

Black is the new green. When it comes to food. Black rice is an anti inflammatory food with as many antioxidants as blueberries and blackberries and 6 times more than brown rice. During the Ming Dynasty this rice was reserved for the emperors so that only they could benefit, from what they called, Forbidden Rice.

Prep time – 15 minutes

Cook time – 30-50 minutes

Difficulty – Medium

Serves / makes – 2 portions

Ingredients

Olive oil

2 large leek, roughly sliced

2-4 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

½ cup vegan champagne or dry white wine

200-250g chestnut mushrooms, quartered

1 cup black gaba or nero rice, you can use arborio if you cannot find black rice

1 tablespoon stock powder

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

A kettle full of hot water

A handful of brazil nuts

1 teaspoon nutritional yeast

Equipment

Saucepan

Method

Heat a large pan on a low heat, add a splash of olive oil.

Once hot add the leeks and garlic, fry gently on a low heat, leek burns very easily.

Once the leeks are soft add the champagne or wine, raise the heat to medium.

Once the wine has reduced to around half add the mushrooms and wine.

Mix well then add the stock powder and 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast.

Add half a litre of hot water from the kettle, allow the risotto to simmer until nearly all of the water has evaporated. Keep topping it up when it evaporates until the black rice is cooked, this can take from 30 minutes up to 50/60 minutes, depending on the rice you are using. Once cooked through add salt to taste.

Toast the brazil nuts then crush with the 1 teaspoon nutritional yeast.

Serve the risotto with a scattering of brazil nuts.

 

Vegan Chef, Day Radley is founder of The Vegan Chef School. Day created the school to help forward the vegan movement.

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Healthy Eating over 50: Beetroot Falafel recipe from the Detox Kitchen Bible
  2. Healthy Eating Recipe: Cajun chicken with avocado salad & mango salsa from The Detox Kitchen Bible
  3. Bliss Balls recipe – healthy, sugar free, sweet treat
  4. Healthy Eating Recipe : Grilled Peaches, Hazelnuts & Raspberry from The Detox Kitchen Bible
  5. Healthy Eating Recipe: Strawberry and Mango Lassi from the Detox Kitchen

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar