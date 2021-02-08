Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Healthy Eating Over 50: Butternut Squash Soup Recipe

Recipe by Chef Day Radley, the founder of The Vegan Chef School

butternut squash soup recipe image

Making healthy, tasty food doesn’t have to take a long time or be complicated. In this simple seasonal recipe the veggies are roasted for 30 minutes, without oil, and then blended. What could be easier?!

 

Prep time – 15 minutes

Cook time – 35 minutes

Difficulty – Easy

Serves / makes – 2 large or 4 small portions

 

Ingredients

1kg squash, either butternut or turban

1 onion, 150g

4 garlic cloves, 20g

50g sunflower seeds

The leaves from a large stalk of rosemary

1x400g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 litre of water

1T stock powder or stock cube

1T red miso paste, you can also use white or brown miso paste

1t pink or black peppercorns

Vegan cream or yoghurt to serve

 

Equipment

Baking tray

Small frying pan

Large saucepan

Hand blender

Pestle and mortar

 

Method

Heat your oven to 200c/390f/GM6.

Cut the squash in half, lengthwise, then into slices, roughly 4cm wide. Cut the onion in half lengthwise, do not remove the out skin. Place the squash and onion on the baking tray, cut side down. Add the garlic cloves, with their skin still on, to the pan.

Roast the veggies in the oven for around 30 minutes until the squash is cooked through. The garlic will need to be removed from the oven after 5-15 minutes, once it is cooked. The time will depend on the size of the garlic, the smaller the garlic, the less time it needs to cook.

Whilst the veggies are cooking toast the seeds. Put them into a small dry frying pan on a medium heat. Cook for around 10 minutes until they are browned and you can smell their aroma.

Remove the squash seeds and skin. Place the flesh in the saucepan with the garlic cloves and onions, removed from their skins. Add the rosemary, chickpeas and water.

Blend, with a hand blender, until very smooth. Add the stock powder and miso paste. Blend once again. Put the pan on a medium heat to warm through. Do not allow it to boil.

Crush the peppercorns in the pestle and mortar. Serve the soup topped with cream, seeds and freshly ground pepper.

 

 

day Radley vegan chef image

 

Vegan Chef, Day Radley is founder of The Vegan Chef School. Day created the school to help forward the vegan movement.

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Healthy Eating over 50: Champagne and Mushroom Risotto Recipe
  2. Healthy Eating over 50: Beetroot Falafel recipe from the Detox Kitchen Bible
  3. Healthy Eating Recipe : Grilled Peaches, Hazelnuts & Raspberry from The Detox Kitchen Bible
  4. Healthy Eating Recipe: Cajun chicken with avocado salad & mango salsa from The Detox Kitchen Bible
  5. Thai Red Salmon Curry Recipe

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar