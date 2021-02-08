Pets are an integral part of our lives and once you have hit retirement, how best to share your leisure time than with your dog or a new puppy? Whether it’s a playful puppy or an adult dog, you have to always be on the lookout in your home to help keep them safe. The last thing you want is for them to eat something they shouldn’t or to damage the furniture. In the kitchen especially, dogs can be curious about rubbish bins or food that is left out on the counter.

During lockdown, many homeowners have been delving into home DIY or updating their homes. If you’re looking for some great home inspiration, some of the best home makeover shows to watch right now include Changing Rooms, HomeMade, and Inside Out Homes. If you have a dog in your home, there are also few good ways that you can make your kitchen more pet-friendly for your dog.

Consider investing in scratch resistance flooring

Over the past year there have been a few popular kitchen trends during lockdown that people have tried out, such as brightening up spaces with greenery and using durable long-lasting materials. While durable tiling is a good design choice for your walls, you might also want to consider which flooring is best for a dog. Dogs can scratch a lot of surfaces in your home and with the floor being the surface that it has the most contact with, it could easily get destroyed if it’s made of delicate material. Opting for scratch resistant flooring can help keep you home looking nice for the long term and you won’t have to see any unsightly marks in your kitchen.

Protect your pet and your belongings with cupboard safety locks

The kitchen can be the most vulnerable room in the entire house with a pet, with crockeries such as plates, coffee mugs, and wine glasses, that could break along with food they might try to steal. With the playful nature of dogs, the good solution to keeping these crockeries and food products safe is to use cupboard locks. Kitchen cleaning products are also hazardous, toxic, and therefore pose a great danger to pets. As pets are often quite curious and greedy, it’s best to keep these products away from them and out of their reach.

Always use rubbish bins with lids

There will always be waste food and other kinds of rubbish from your kitchen that end up in the rubbish bin. With a dog running around the house, keeping the kitchen and the house clean will always be a daunting task! However, rubbish bins in your kitchen are probably the most tempting thing to dogs and other pets because of the smell of food that is within their reach. The last thing you want is for your pet to start rummaging in a bin and eating everything they shouldn’t be. Always use a rubbish bin with a lid to prevent them from snooping. If you are leaving them in the kitchen while you are out, it might be best to also move the bin out of their way to stop temptation.

Try to use use safe cooking appliances

The kitchen is a room in your home where you and the family can create many delicious recipes from scratch. If your pet can easily reach countertops, they might be curious to see what you’re cooking. This can be disastrous especially if you have hot pans and water on the hob. Induction hobs instead of gas hobs can help create a pet-friendly kitchen as they help reduce the risk of your pet burning themselves on an open flame. This is because induction hobs only heat the pan when it is in contact with the hob surface, thus greatly reducing the risk of any paws getting burnt anytime soon. There are many pros of using an induction hob in your kitchen as they are energy efficient, safe to touch, and are quick to heat up.