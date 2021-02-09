Recipe by Vegan Chef Day Radley
This intense dessert is rich and the perfect end to a romantic or celebratory meal. It can easily be made in advance and sit in the fridge until you’re ready to eat it.
Proper prep time : 20 minutes
Chill time: 1 hour
Serves/makes 2 mousse
Skill level: Easy
Ingredients
90g dark cooking chocolate, with at least 60% cocoa solids
120ml aquafaba, water from a can of chickpeas
Pinch of cream of tartar
80g frozen raspberries
A few chopped nuts
Equipment
Large bowl
Bowl and pan for melting chocolate
Electric whisk
Mixing spoon
? Possible additions
? Spices such as ground cinnamon, ginger or cardamom
? Flavourings such as rum or rose
? Top with crushed up cookies or whipped coconut cream
Method
- Put the chocolate in a glass bowl in a pan of water, bring to the boil and then simmer, until melted.
- Put the aquafaba and cream of tartar In a high sided bowl. Use an electric whisk to whisk the aquafaba to a stiff peak stage. The fluff should remain in a peak when you remove the whisk from it.
- Add all of the melted chocolate to the bowl. Use a mixing spoon to fold the melted chocolate into the aquafaba until it is fully incorporated. Be careful not to overmix as it is crucial to maintain the aeration for a light fluffy mousse.
- Spoon the mousse into 2 bowls, glasses or ramekins, chill for an hour or more.
- Top each mousse with a handful of frozen raspberries and a few chopped nuts or a little melted chocolate.
Tips
- Recipes will often state that you should melt chocolate in a bowl in a pan over water where the bowl is not touching the bottom of the pan. This is so that the chocolate does not burn. However if you are keeping a close eye on it this is unlikely to happen and so the bowl can touch the bottom of the pan.
- Chocolate can also be melted in a microwave. Put the chocolate pieces in a glass bowl. Put the bowl in the microwave for 1 minute, mix, then put it in for another 30 seconds. Keep melting the chocolate for 30 seconds at a time, mixing it between each melt. This limits the risk of the chocolate melting.
- Some cooks find their aquafaba does not fluff up. If this is the case put it into a pan on a medium heat, reduce by one third.
- Some snacking chocolate (as opposed to cooking chocolate) contains ingredients that can stop the chocolate from melting into a liquid. This is why we recommend using cooking chocolate only.
TROUBLESHOOTING
Vegan Chef, Day Radley is founder of The Vegan Chef School. Day created the school to help forward the vegan movement.
