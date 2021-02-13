Recipe Created by Christine Bailey
Superfood Truffles
These little chocolate nuggets are supercharged with chlorella to energise the body.
Makes: 16 truffles
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Chilling time: 4 hours
Ingredients:
- 115g cashew nut butter or tahini
- 60g maple syrup
- 2tbsp cacao powder
- 60g melted dark chocolate
- 60g dried cranberries or cherries
- Pinch of sea salt
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- 1tsp Sun Chlorella powder
- 30g shelled hemp seeds
Method:
- Place the cashew nut butter, maple syrup, cacao powder and melted chocolate in a food processor and combine. Add the remaining ingredients and process to form a dough. Chill in the fridge for several hours until firm enough to roll into balls.
- When the mixture is firm use a spoon to scoop out walnut size balls. Roll into balls and place on a sheet of baking parchment. Roll the truffles in a little shredded coconut or dust with cacao powder.
