Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Healthy Truffle Recipe

Recipe Created by Christine Bailey

Superfood Truffles

These little chocolate nuggets are supercharged with chlorella to energise the body.

superfood chocolate truffle recipe image

 

Makes: 16 truffles

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Chilling time: 4 hours

Ingredients:

  • 115g cashew nut butter or tahini
  • 60g maple syrup
  • 2tbsp cacao powder
  • 60g melted dark chocolate
  • 60g dried cranberries or cherries
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 1tsp vanilla extract
  • 1tsp Sun Chlorella powder
  • 30g shelled hemp seeds

 

Method:

  1. Place the cashew nut butter, maple syrup, cacao powder and melted chocolate in a food processor and combine. Add the remaining ingredients and process to form a dough. Chill in the fridge for several hours until firm enough to roll into balls.

 

  1. When the mixture is firm use a spoon to scoop out walnut size balls. Roll into balls and place on a sheet of baking parchment. Roll the truffles in a little shredded coconut or dust with cacao powder.

 

 

 

 

 

Guest

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Dark Chocolate Chilli & Orange Flowers Recipe : Sugar Free and Vegan
  2. Bliss Balls recipe – healthy, sugar free, sweet treat
  3. Healthy Eating over 50: Beetroot Falafel recipe from the Detox Kitchen Bible
  4. Dark Chocolate Mousse Recipe for Vegans
  5. Nutrition over 50: Healthy Breakfasts

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar