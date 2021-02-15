5 Procedures You Should Consider After The Age of 50

Seeing our faces stare back at us on Zoom calls is making us all more aware of our faces – and perhaps more self critical about the way they are ageing. Women often get confused about their skincare routines when they hit the age of 50 – should they start using retinol? When is the right time for Botox? Should I get more fillers? These are some of the questions women get bombarded with upon reaching their 50th birthday. While there isn’t one single solution to all such issues, there are five procedures that women could consider when they feel muddled by such questions as above, and the procedures are as follows:

1. A facelift

While multiple procedures combined can give you half the effect of what a single facelift can do, none of those can fully achieve the results of a facelift. Also known as a rhytidectomy, a facelift helps those with excessive wrinkles and sagging skin. The results of a facelift, however, are not permanent and are likely to last only 10-15 years at most. If an individual has other other procedures alongside, the effects of the facelift may last even longer.

2. A blepharoplasty

A blepharoplasty typically works for individuals who have an issue with droopiness around their eye area and puffiness. Also known as eyelid surgery, it is very common in individuals around the age of 50, and this procedure helps your eyes look younger and brighter. Other than its cosmetic benefits, a blepharoplasty is also recommended for individuals who have an issue with their vision due to fat around their eyes.

3. A browlift

A browlift instantly reduces fines lines and wrinkles around your forehead and eye area. Essentially, there are two types of browlifts, a classic one and an endoscopic one. The former is a much better option as the latter is likely to leave a few scars and affect eyebrow hair growth. However, both of them give an individual’s face a young and bright look.

4. Fillers

Fillers are great for people who may feel too scared or intimidated by a facelift. If you feel your face is not plump enough or lacks volume, fillers are a great path to go down. Fillers also help individuals ease the appearance of wrinkles on their face but do little for sagging skin. These also are not permanent and would need a follow up every 6 months or so.

5. A Sclerotherapy

A sclerotherapy targets the appearance of spider veins on one’s face. Spider vines become very common in women around the age of 50 due to poor blood circulation, skin tone and genetics. Sclerotherapy is by far the most common way to treat the appearance of spider veins, and the treatment works by injecting a fluid into the target veins which causes them to disappear.

These procedures should not be looked at a way out of one’s insecurity – rather, these and all cosmetic procedures are simply a way of enhancing an individual’s natural beauty while making them appear younger and feel more confident at the same time. In fact cosmetic practitioners should conduct a psychological assessment prior to undertaking any procedures to ensure that your motivation and expectations regarding both surgical and non-surgical interventions will not negatively impact any underlying psychological issues. If you feel overwhelmed, you can opt for simpler and smaller procedures (such as botox) wait for its results and then consider if other more invasive treatment options are right for you.