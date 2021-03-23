Welcome to Fab after Fifty

4 Ways To Give Your Home A Fresh Modern Look

tips to create a modern look for your home image

One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has done more than anything is making us fall out of love with our homes. With so much time spent locked down indoors, many of us have grown tired of the four walls we once loved and felt so proud of and passionate about. If you’ve been considering renovating your home for a while now, then why not give it a fresh modern look that will last? Unsure of where to begin? Fear not, here is our ultimate guide and four hot tips.

  1. Replace Outdated Furniture

Furniture can really date a home. What was once very stylish in the 80s probably looks very out of place today. Therefore, replacing dilapidated furniture with brand-new funky furniture is great for creating a modern industrial look that will completely transform your home. This type of style is particularly well suited to homes with lots of exposed brickwork, such as city loft apartments. If you’re looking for a cleaner, more sleek look, then why not consider an all-white minimalistic theme? To achieve this, you’ll need to remove excess clutter and only focus on the items of furniture that a room needs to function, such as just a sofa and coffee table in the living room.

  1. Mount Your TV On The Wall

One of the easiest ways to augment your TV viewing experience is by mounting it to the wall as this can avoid neck strain by looking down at your television when watching for long periods. However, mounting a TV can also provide a fresh and modern living experience in your home. Be sure to avoid a cluster of messy cables hanging down from it though. Keep the look clean by using cable trunking or even running your wires through the wall and then plastering back of it.

  1. Industrial Light Fittings

Create a sense of ambient lighting by installing a series of industrial light fittings throughout the rooms in your home. Bad lighting can really harm a space’s aesthetic if done incorrectly, so make sure you get the tones right in order to light your space correctly and achieve that fresh modern look you’ve been going for. Industrial light fittings provide the added flair for your new modern home and create a stylish look that will go well with your new furniture and mounted TV.

  1. Bring The Outdoors In

One of the most popular modern trends is to add greenery into your home in the form of potted and hanging plants. Bringing the outdoors indoors creates a really vibrant and fresh look in any home and is a brilliant way to completely transform a once tired and outdated space. While real plants always look the best, if you don’t fancy the hassle of keeping on top of watering them, then fake equivalents can create an equally exotic look that is sure to give your home a fresh and modern look.

 

Hopefully, these tips help you to modernise your home and give it a fresh look that you can be proud of.

