Bucket List Home Features To Aim For!

Due to the pandemic, we have a;; been spending more time in our homes than ever before. It’s easy to write a list of all of the pretty things that you want for your home. You want to have the perfect Instagram worthy house; complementary colour palettes, white walls and a lot of grey thrown around spring to mind (thanks, Mrs Hinch!). Whether it’s a house that you want to completely rip out and renovate, or it’s a house that you love the moment you walk in and you want to have all of your things in there to make it look better, the way you treat your home matters. If you can add the luxury items, then you’re onto a winner.

Everyone has a vision for how they want their home to look, but what if some of those things were out of reach? Or if they’re affordable but you don’t have the space? You can road test hot tubs before you have one professionally installed permanently in the garden, but is it something you want to tick off your luxury bucket list? Either way, you need to have a house that you feel proud to be in, and you need to know that you have a list of things that you want to aim for. Whether it’s a temperature-controlled wine cellar or a wetroom you can walk into with shower nozzles that wash your whole body at once, you need to have a goal. So, grab a pen and a clean sheet of paper – we’ve got some luxury home items that your house should have one day, if not now! Let’s go!

Smart Security. The fun thing about this item is that while it’s a luxury item for anyone, smart security systems are now the norm for a lot of people – and they’re affordable, too. You can get a smart system that works for your house and you can have it programmed in any way that suits you. From gated entry to private fences, high-tech cameras and facial recognition doorbells, security and safety can be in the palm of your hand purely because you looked to implement it into your home! You want to give your house that luxury appeal – and this is how you do it.

Amenities. Ever wanted a pool? A gym? A sauna in the home ? These are all the amenities that will make a difference to your experience, and you can bet that everyone who wants some luxury in their home has these on their luxury house bucket list. You want to have recreation options like basketball courts and home theatres, and if you want to push the boat out, building down into a wine cellar from the kitchen is going to change the luxury game in your house – and it’s available if you want it!

Fitness Focus. We just mentioned a home gym, but why not go bigger than a treadmill in the corner of the room? Why not have an indoor pool built, complete with sauna and spa hot tubs so that you can really get into fitness in your own time? Why not have a property that allows you to focus on fitness properly, with a fully equipped home gym that stands out for all of the right reasons? Your home can be somewhere you focus on health and wellness because of the things that you put into it. It really does make for a jaw-dropped house!

Open Plan Living. So many people are shifting away from separate dining rooms and lounges in favour of open plan living and there’s a good reason for it. This should be on your bucket list, as it means that you have a place that is airy, light and full of open space to enjoy. You will be able to get rid of the defined individual rooms, and you can add this to your bucket list. Don’t just knock down the walls, though; have a builder on hand to help you with this!

Going Green. One of the bucket list luxuries that you should aim for is the chance for an eco-friendly house. Sure, you may want the high-tech features, but there is a huge increase in the number of buyers who are looking for sustainable features and materials, and you can add solar panelling, electric vehicle charging stations and even geothermal heat! All of these things enable you to have luxuries while giving back at the same time!

Going Bigger. Another luxury that people look for is in a bigger home. With more floor space and storage space, people choose to go for a bigger house that sprawls out and offers everything that they could want. Of course, there’s no use in this being a bucket list luxury item if you don’t want to clean the newer, bigger house!

A Huge Garden. Your outdoor space may matter to you and if it does, think about having a space where your garden is going to be bigger – like a field. If you want your garden to be big, then add this to the luxury bucket list. It’s going to be a luxury to have a space for flowers, a vegetable patch, a barbecue and a play park for the kids!

Ready To Move In. If you can move into a house that doesn’t need any renovation, you’re choosing the tip top of all luxury. The house being move-in ready also allows you to ensure that you can just move in and unpack your stuff, which can really make a difference to the way that you feel about your home. Renovations are great, but if you can avoid them, you should!

Making a point of having a home bucket list will change the way that you house hunt. Make your list and if you can afford it, don’t compromise on what you want. It makes such a difference to know that you have a house of your dreams waiting for you. Add all of the luxuries that you could want – you won’t be able to feel disappointed when you go with your gut!