Review of Vichy Neovadiol Compensating Complex for Mature Skin

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

In my latest review of skincare products for mature skin I tried Vichy’s Neovadial Compensating complex day cream, compensating complex replenishing serum, and densifying and sculpting night care.

I tried three products in this range – the serum , daycare cream and night cream.

It claims to densify and define skin contours and is developed specifically to address the effects of the menopause on the skin.

The key active ingredients are Hyaluronic Acid and a high dose of Pro-Xylane

Having used the combination of all three for the past six weeks, here are my thoughts.

All three products are light in texture and not overly scented. They are quickly absorbed into the skin. The night cream is very cooling on contact.

My skin felt incredibly smooth following application and the products appear to have improved the density. If I’m honest my skin didn’t however feel as hydrated as usual when using the night cream– particularly my forehead. It’s almost as though this is a great product for the lower face , but my forehead area ( and the area of my face with the most lines) needed an extra boost. Of course this could be because I was trying the range in winter with the drying effect of central heating having an impact. The day cream did however provide lasting hydration.

Would I recommend?

I would recommend both the serum and the day Neovadiol Compensating Complex – particularly as it is reasonably priced.

The Vichy Neovadial Compensating complex day cream currently costs £22.50 at Boots

The Vichy Neovadial Compensating complex replenishing serum currently costs £25.50 at Boots

The Vichy Neovadial densifying and sculpting night care currently costs £24 at Boots

(Note: products were press samples)