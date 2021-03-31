Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Review of Vichy Neovadiol Compensating Complex for Mature Skin

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

review vichy neovadiol compensating complex image

In my latest review of skincare products for mature skin I tried Vichy’s Neovadial Compensating complex day cream, compensating complex replenishing serum, and densifying and sculpting night care.

I tried three products in this range – the serum , daycare cream and night cream.

It claims to densify and define skin contours and is developed specifically to address the effects of the menopause on the skin.

The key active ingredients are Hyaluronic Acid and a high dose of Pro-Xylane

Having used the combination of all three for the past six weeks, here are my thoughts.

All three products are light in texture and not overly scented. They are quickly absorbed into the skin. The night cream is very cooling on contact.

My skin felt incredibly smooth following application and  the products appear to have improved the density. If I’m honest my skin didn’t however feel as hydrated as usual when using the night cream– particularly my forehead. It’s almost as though this is a great product for the lower face , but my forehead area  ( and the area of my face with the most lines) needed an extra boost. Of course this could be because I was trying the range in winter with the drying effect of central heating having an impact. The day cream did however provide lasting hydration.

Would I recommend?

I would recommend both the serum and the day Neovadiol Compensating Complex – particularly as it is reasonably priced.

The Vichy  Neovadial Compensating complex day cream currently costs £22.50 at Boots

The  Vichy Neovadial Compensating complex replenishing serum currently costs £25.50 at Boots

The Vichy Neovadial densifying and sculpting night care currently costs £24 at Boots

 

(Note: products were press samples)

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Review of Vichy’s Rose Platinium Night Cream
  2. Product review: B. Nourished Skincare for mature skin
  3. Review of Vichy Double-Usage In Shower Aftersun Oil
  4. Review of Nivea Q10 Power 60+ skincare range for 60plus skin
  5. Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm Review: Is this the best cleanser for mature skin?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar