Review of Murad’s Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

review murad vita-c triple exfoliating facial image

I tend to be a DIYer when it comes to facials, preferring to pamper myself in the comfort of my own bathroom rather than trek into town for a facial. I have to admit to my skin looking a little dull as a result of lockdown and spending far too much time indoors. I was pleased to be asked if I would like to try this brand new exfoliating facial product from Murad.

Designed to be used 2 – 3 times a week, Murad Vita-C Triple exfoliating Facial combines three exfoliants :

Physical: Micro mineral exfoliants remove dead surface cells

Enzymatic: Enzymes to dissolve oil debris and dead cells

Chemical: Glycolic, Lactic and Salicyclic to exfoliate, brighten and purify pores.

It also has a Vitamin C complex to help smooth and brighten the skin. This particular complex has a delivery system which ensures stability of the vitamin C and increased absorption and has a 55% higher antioxidant than traditional Vitamin C.

murad vita-c triple exfoliating facial review image

How to use:

I massaged it into clean, damp skin using a circular motion. Its an interesting colour – bright orange, but turns white  once you’ve applied it evenly. I left it on for just 10 minutes and then rinsed off. Simple!! Far less time consuming than a trip to a beauty salon and I’m not convinced that a salon microderm exfoliation would have left my skin feeling any smoother.

Results:

My skin was left feeling smoother and soothed.  I’m naturally very pale so it was a little hard to tell if it was looking any brighter!!

I shall continue to use it as the results were excellent and the process not at all harsh.

The cost is £69 and it is available from murad.co.uk

 

I shall update my review once I have finished the first tube to let you know how many applications this equates to.

 

I followed my exfoliation by applying another Murad product, Intense Recovery Cream.

Disclaimer: I was gifted this a PR product to review

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

