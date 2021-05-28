Review of Friends – The Reunion

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

It’s hard to believe that its been 17 years since ‘Friends’ handed back their keys to their New York apartment and stepped into new lives far away from Café Perk.

I couldn’t resist watching the Reunion episode. The set was rebuilt, and the emotion of the 6 key cast members as they revisited after all these years was visible to all as they reminisced.

Yes, they have all changed ( Lisa Kudrow probably the least) but the chemistry between all six actors is still there – as they said, for the 10 years that they were filming they became a family.

Seeing the clips of past episodes brought back so many memories. It really was like visiting and catching up with old friends. It was interesting to hear the show’s creators talk about how the idea for the series evolved and how they cast each role. Ross was cast first and Rachel last. It emerged that David Schwimmer who played Ross and Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel were attracted to each other off screen as well as on – but never crossed the line as it seems that one or the other was in a relationship – which explains why their on screen chemistry worked so well! As both are now single is it too late I wonder?

They reflected on the fact that it was a truly ensemble cast with no individual stars. The show’s creators talked about how storylines progressed – for instance it was never intended that Monica and Chandler should end up together but the audience reaction to what was planned to be just one night together in London was so overwhelming, they developed an ongoing romance in the script.

How they had changed

I hate to be judgemental of other women’s choices in how they decide to handle the ageing process, but I couldn’t help but feel disappointed at how much surgery both Jennifer and Courtney appear to have had done. Perhaps watching the clips from the show whilst panning back to them served to highlight just how different they looked. Lisa Kudrow however looked no different – other than the fact that her hair is now a little shorter!

There were guest appearances from others who had appeared on the show including Tom Selleck and Elliot Gould, and some strange appearances from some who had no association with the show – including bizarrely David Beckham.

It was fun looking back at what they wore over the 10 years that the series was being made– including some of the fancy dress costumes ( Ross as a potato and an armadillo) not to mention the changing hairstyles including the iconic ‘Rachel’ cut.

Overall it was a gentle trip down memory lane .

Apparently Friends has been watched around the world no less than 100 billion times across all platforms. It continues to attract new audiences.

Will there ever be another show that will touch so many lives and stand the test of time?

I’m glad I took time out to watch it. My touch of nostalgia for the week.