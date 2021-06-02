Many of us went into lockdown with good intentions in respect to decluttering the house. However, for most of us we came out of lockdown with cupboards and drawers still overflowing. Clutter is a massive problem for all kinds of people and families. If you’re tired of your clutter getting you down and damaging the way in which you live your life in your home, it’s time to think about how to deal with the problem better. There’s a wide range of strategies that’ll help you to do exactly that.

It takes discipline and a strategy that works for you and your specific needs, and that’s why many people struggle to get this right. With that in mind, we’re going to talk about some of the things you can do to deal with your clutter better and make sure that your clutter problems don’t overtake your home and your life. So read on now to find out more.

Commit to Getting Rid of Anything That’s Not Needed

First of all, you should try to put a general commitment in place that ensures you don’t start piling up possessions that you don’t really need. This is something that can happen all the time if you’re not careful. By committing to getting rid of anything that you don’t need and then finding ways to fulfill that commitment, you’ll have the basis for the right approach. Of course, ‘getting rid’ of items can mean multiple different things. For example, you might want to sell some items to make some money, and other things can be donated to charities while others can simply be thrown in the trash.

Tackle One Area at a Time

When you tackle one area of your home and its clutter at a time, the whole thing becomes a whole lot more manageable for you. When you have a home with a lot of clutter spread throughout it, taking on and reducing that clutter can seem like a mammoth challenge. So break things down and take them on one by one. That way, you won’t get burnt out with your decluttering efforts. That’s key because you’ll never reduce the scale of the problem if you keep putting it off because of how daunting the whole thing seems to you.

Make it a Family Task

It should be a family task when you’re looking to deal with clutter that’s a problem throughout the family home. If only one of you is doing the work out of a family of four, then that’s probably not going to work out how you hope it to. If four people are creating the clutter and causing the problematic situation, that’s how many people are also going to need to take responsibility and find ways to deal with it. The clutter will only build back up and cause you problems if not everyone is committed to the cause.

Set Limits on Possessions

Setting limits on your possessions and only allowing yourself to buy a certain amount of new things per month is a good idea. If your clutter problem comes from too much frivolous spending and purchasing things without really thinking about those purchases too, that’s going to be a problem for you. Try to set limits that you can all stick to, but make them fair and realistic. If this seems too much like hard work and too negative, you probably won’t stick to it over the long-term.

Find Better Storage Solutions

Finding better storage solutions will also make it a lot easier for you to stay on top of clutter and stop it from consuming your home. Even something like a new chest of drawers will help you to stay on top of things. When you have smart ways to store all of the things that need to be stored, you don’t have to worry so much about things spilling over into the open spaces and causing unnecessary clutter. So take a look at furniture and storage options out there. A few new purchases could make a world of difference.

Ensure Everything Has Its Place

Everything in the home should have its own dedicated and specific place within it. This follows on from the point above about creating the right storage solutions. Storage is only useful if you’re going to commit to using that space effectively and putting items away in their dedicated storage spaces when they’re not in active use. This is particularly important when you have young children with lots of toys that are often left lying around. Giving items a place of their own will make things easier for everyone.

Keep Everyone in the Loop

Of course, if you want the system described above to work, you need to make sure that everyone is in the loop and on the same page. You want to make sure that each member of the family knows what’s expected of them in terms of keeping the home clean, tidy and free from clutter. And on top of that, you’ll also want to make sure that everyone knows where items are kept. Keeping things consistent and keeping everyone in the loop with regards to storage will reduce clutter and confusion at the same time.

For Each New Purchase, Get Rid of Another Item

This is an idea that you might want to try out if you want to avoid falling back into your bad old habits in the future. It’s pretty simple. When you buy any kind of new item, you should do your best to get rid of another item that might be taking up space in the home. That way, each new purchase can be made guilt free and you can also be sure that that new item isn’t going to be contributing to a mass of clutter that you can’t really control.

Organize Your Papers and Documents

Papers and documents can really start to pile up when you’re working from home or when you have a lot of bills and receipts to stay on top of. Keep things organized and do your bit to stay on top of bills. When you put a good organizational system in place, it’ll not only help you to control clutter better but also help you to maintain a more structured and organized approach to life in general, and that’s the way it should be.

Make Decluttering a Regular Habit

Decluttering is not something that you should look at as a one-off event. Ideally, it’s something that you should be doing on a regular basis. Make it a habit that you can stick to and be consistent with. When you do that, you’ll be able to ensure you never let the problem return and you’re constantly getting rid of items that you no longer need or want to be keeping hold of. Once it’s a habit, it’ll all become normal and natural for you.

Work on Your Digital Clutter Too

As well as taking the time to work on your real world clutter, you should also make sure that you clear out your digital clutter as well. We all have a digital life these days, and you can keep yours organized by staying on top of your inboxes and tracking your social media usage so it doesn’t start consuming your life and free time. There are many ways to tame your digital clutter, so give them some thought.

If you make the most of the tips and ideas discussed here, it won’t be long until you’re back on top of your clutter and able to deal with the issues better moving forward. Each of the ideas above will serve you well and help you stop those clutter problems from ever returning as well.