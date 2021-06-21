Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Book Review: Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason

Review by Ceri Wheeldon  of Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason

Book review_ Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason

Mental health is discussed far more openly today than previously, with people being encouraged to discuss their issues and seek help.

Sorrow and Bliss follows the life of Martha who is beautiful and talented yet never seems to quite ‘fit in’ and finds many aspects of life far more difficult to handle than others.

Constantly being told that she is sensitive she battles on – until her life finally unravels and she is forced to confront her situation and seek a proper diagnosis.

The book is written from Martha’s perspective with humour and curiosity as opposed to pity. It acknowledges the positives in her life as well as the negatives as she navigates life and love.

It is also a lesson in how attitudes towards mental illness can delay a diagnosis and much needed help.

A gentle read

It is an incredibly gentle read and highlights the impact of mental illness not just on the individual suffering from it, but also on those around them as their illness pushes other people away.

Far from being depressing the book is surprisingly uplifting. I read it in the garden with a glass of rose on one of our few sunny weekends this summer. I have a friend who is bi-polar ( we don’t actually know what Martha’s diagnosis is) and reading Sorrow and Bliss certainly provided me with some insights as to what life might really be like for her.

The author has said that it’s a story she has always wanted to tell, she just had to be 40 to know how to do it.

Does Martha get her happy ending? You’ll have to read Sorrow and Bliss to find out.

A great holiday read and an ideal choice for a book club due to the issues it raises.

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

