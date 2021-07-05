Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Health eating Barbeque recipe: Awesome Asparagus with Parmigianino & Lime

Recipe by Grillmaster Chef Brian George

healthy bbq recipe Asparagus with lime image

Serves 4 (as a starter)

I think this is one of the simplest, yet most impressive alfresco snacks or starters that you can prepare. I prefer baby or young asparagus with lots of Parmigianino, but please remember to shave; do not grate!

What you need

16 Asparagus spears

Juice of 1 lime

30ml Extra Virgin Olive Oil

15ml Balsamic vinegar

A small wedge of Parmigianino Reggiano

2 tsp’s Sea salt

1 tsp Cracked black pepper

What you do

Mix lime juice, oil and balsamic plus ½ salt & black pepper

Coat asparagus and grill slowly on medium, turn frequently and baste occasionally.

Remove asparagus once cooked through, lightly cover with shavings of Parmigianino and drizzle remaining lime, oil & balsamic, season with salt & black pepper to taste.

