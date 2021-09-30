Moving To Fulham After Retirement – Taking Your First Steps In West London

Retirement is a time where many take a step back and consider where they want to go next with their lives. It often brings a level of freedom you may have never experienced before, and this can cause indecisiveness in even the most determined souls. Some people like to move away from the hustle and bustle of cities and large towns and settle for a countryside cottage or even travel abroad for a completely new start.

Others, however, are born for urban living and can’t imagine trying to get some rest without the gentle thrum of an infinitely insomnious city flowing around them. Choosing Fulham for your retirement is a fantastic choice, as this place is the perfect mix of exciting entertainment as well as relaxing walks along the riverside and through local parks. Once you’ve set your heart on moving to this wonderful location, you’ll need to consider a few things before taking the plunge.

Choosing Where To Live



Thinking about where to live in the delightful London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham will present you with a fair few interesting options. Situated just west of Chelsea and across the river from Battersea, Fulham is packed with stunning architecture and all types of properties from small apartments to townhouses and even some exquisite, detached homes. Depending on your budget, and whether you’re planning to buy or rent, there will be something perfect for you. There is also the opportunity for some gorgeous and affordable care homes if you’re searching for somewhere that offers assisted living.

Activities To Get Involved In

There are some wonderful things to do in and around the Fulham area, so many in fact, that you’ll always be able to find something new to do or see. Why not venture down the renowned Lillie Road to search for some amazing antiques, or enjoy the bustling market of North End Road? For a more relaxing experience, visit Bishops Park or take a stroll around Fulham Palace to soak up some history. Due to Fulham’s fairly central location too, you’ll have great access to the rest of the city itself. You’re guaranteed to find something exciting to do in the capital city, so why not situate yourself right in the middle?

Registering For Healthcare



No matter where you move to, there are some things that are very important to organise early on. We recommend getting signed up to your local GP surgery as well as other essential services as soon as you’ve settled in. It’s easy to forget about sorting these things out early, especially if you don’t need to see a doctor, but trust us when we say it’s worth doing it when you don’t need to see someone.

Having tooth ache for example, and frantically trying to source a nearby dental practice can be wholly unpleasant. A lot of people overlook dental care until it’s too late and they need to see a professional as quickly as possible. Sign up for professional and affordable care, like that provided at Fulham Road Dental so you can be sure you’ll get the care you need. If you’re looking to sign up, you can find more details here.

Staying Active And Healthy



One problem with living in the city is finding ways in which you can stay fit and healthy. While there are some great places to get out and walk and stay active, it can be intimidating to get outside for exercise around the city. Instead, locate some local gyms, especially those that offer exercise classes for mature citizens, so you can feel confident in getting the right level of exercise for you. When traveling around the city, you may be much more inclined to choose public transport options to get around, and while they do make things quicker and are often necessary, try to walk for a significant portion of your journey where possible to keep the blood pumping and your body active.

Engaging Your Mind

Not only should you keep your body active, but you should also try to keep your mind working as though it were a muscle itself. When we stop going to work, it’s very easy to slip into boredom and inactivity. This can quickly snowball and make us feel miserable and that we’ve lost our purpose. To avoid this, try to take on a new hobby or learn a new skill.

Whether you choose to learn at home or find some activities and events to attend in the area, it’s essential that you keep your brain active. Another great way to keep your mind happy and healthy is to ensure you’re socialising with friends and family regularly. Visit some of Fulham’s amazing restaurants and those in the surrounding areas or find a new favourite café to grab a hot drink and a catch up with a friend. There are options for every occasion for quick and light bites to extravagant, sensational nights out, so take a good look around.