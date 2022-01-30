Improving Your Psychological and Physical Wellbeing with CBD Aromatherapy

Two forms of holistic healing that have recently gained more recognition in the field of wellbeing are CBD and aromatherapy. The combination of these together could be thought of as both an art and a science, with the aim to enhance our physical and emotional health of the body, mind and spirit.

This article will explore aromatherapy in a little more depth, looking at how we can also use CBD in conjunction with aromatherapy to promote health and wellbeing.

What is Aromatherapy?

Aromatherapy (or sometimes called essential oil therapy) is the use of aromatic materials, including plant extracts, essential oils, and other aroma compounds, for healing and cosmetic purposes. Many people use it to potentially improve their psychological and physical wellbeing, either as a complementary therapy alongside standard treatments or as a form of alternative medicine instead of conventional, evidence-based treatments.

The History Behind Aromatherapy

The use of essential oils for hygienic, ritualistic, spiritual and therapeutic purposes dates back to ancient civilisations; cultures in China, Egypt, Greece, India and Rome used oils for drugs as well as aesthetic pleasure in the beauty industry for the likes of make-up and perfume. They were regarded as a luxury and also a means of payment.

Since the eleventh century, distilled essential oils have been used as medicines, when Persian polymath Avicenna, commonly known as the father of early modern medicine, used the steam distillation process.

The term aromatherapy was first stated in 1937 by French chemist René-Maurice Gattefossé, printed in his book titled Aromathérapie: Les Huiles Essentielles, Hormones Végétales. Prior to this being published, Gattefossé claimed he treated burns on his hand with lavender oil in 1910.

Additionally, essential oils were employed as antiseptics during World War II by French surgeon Jean Valnet. He pioneered the medicinal uses of essential oils, particularly in the treatment of wounded soldiers.

How Does Aromatherapy Work?

The purpose of aromatherapy is the sense of smell and skin absorption through various products. For example, you can use the following alone or in any combination to create a more beneficial, synergistic effect:

Aromatic spritzers;

Bathing salts;

Body oils, creams or lotions;

Clay masks;

Diffusers;

Facial steamers;

Hot and cold compresses;

Inhalers.

Almost one hundred types of essential oils can be used by inhalation, massage, topical application or water immersion in a range of therapeutic blends. According to the National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy, some of the most popular essential oils include eucalyptus, lavender, lemon, mandarin, peppermint, rose and tea tree.

An array of unique healing properties and effects from each essential oil can be utilised via aromatherapy. Take a look at some potential benefits:

Assists sleep quality;

Boosts immunity;

Eases labour discomforts;

Fights against bacteria, virus, or fungus;

Helps digestion;

Improves hospice and palliative care;

Manages pain;

Reduces stress, agitation, and anxiety;

Soothes sore joints;

Treats headaches and migraines.

Are There Any Safety Concerns?

Generally, aromatherapy is safe, yet this doesn’t deter the chance of side effects. Essential oils are known to be highly concentrated and can irritate your skin, eyes or nose. This is especially the case when they’re undiluted, known as ‘neat application’. Therefore, some oils must be diluted with a carrier oil when applied topically, such as coconut oil, jojoba oil, olive oil or sweet almond oil.

Caution is needed if you have asthma, eczema, epilepsy, hay fever, high blood pressure or psoriasis. Before using any essential oils, it may be helpful to do a skin patch test to find out if you’ll develop any side effects, including allergic reactions, asthma attacks, headaches, nausea, rashes, skin irritation or sun sensitivity.

Currently, essential oils aren’t regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), so you should research reputable producers to ensure you’re buying 100% natural, quality products. In case you have sensitive skin, are pregnant or lactating, or you’re taking other conventional medicine, it’s crucial to take extra care when using essential oils to avoid any hazards or negative interactions.

Your doctor can offer you the best possible advice as to whether aromatherapy is suited to you. Alternatively, you can meet with a trained aromatherapist to discuss your symptoms and health goals, then come up with a treatment plan based on your individual body needs.

CBD and Aromatherapy

A natural way to gain relaxation, focus or energy is through the complementary duo of CBD and aromatherapy. CBD is obtained from industrial hemp plants that contain less than 0.3% THC by weight, meaning it cannot get you high. Premium products are then formulated after being purified and standardised while being tested for potency.

There are over 100 various terpenes found in the cannabis plant, all of which house distinct scents that can be used to create an essential oil. Certain smells trigger responses in your brain that can help you relax, boost your focus or improve sleep.

Here are some popular ways to use CBD aromatherapy at home or on the go:

Bathing

Arguably one of the fast and easiest methods to use CBD oil https://alphagreen.io/collections/high-strength-cbd-oil.html is to pour a few drops into a luxurious bath. Not only will the oil fill the room with a pleasant fragrance, but the natural omega fatty acids found in CBD oil will nourish and soften your skin as you soak, reducing the appearance of ageing and scars. Alternatively, you can drop CBD bath bombs or bath salts into the water instead of essential oils and let them dissolve, or let the moisture and steam from a warm shower carry your oils around the room.

Sleeping

At night, the relaxing, sedating and calming effects of CBD aromatherapy can help you sleep better and longer, allowing for supreme resting conditions. You can infuse this into your sleep schedule with bedside diffusion, candles or pillow sprays.

Household products

It’s very easy to incorporate CBD essential oils into everyday household products, such as lotions, shampoos and soaps. Lotions can help to heal and protect your skin from day-to-day tasks or UV rays and air pollutants. By adding CBD, you can create your favourite blends and dose your skin with TLC.

Drinking

Adding a few CBD oil drops to your morning brew is a surefire way to start your day off right. Peppermint, lemon, orange and grapefruit are likely to provide an energising, calming boost at any time of day. This tip is great if you’re studying or working at home as it may increase focus and concentration, or take it with you on the go, ahead of a long day at the office.

Final Thoughts

While both CBD and aromatherapy have the potential to help ease many conditions, they cannot prevent, treat, or cure any disease. However, we believe it makes sense to combine them to help optimise our health and wellbeing.

Adding CBD to aromatherapy can expand the already therapeutic benefits of essential oils, perhaps offering a much more relaxing experience with deeper stress relief to help manage symptoms of pain and inflammation. If you are ready to level up your self-care routine, CBD aromatherapy might just make it that little bit easier.