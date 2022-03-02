4 Useful Tips For Decorating Your Home In Retirement

Whether you are moving into a new home or planning on redecorating a single room in your retirement, decorating a home is one of life’s great joys. Your carefully chosen home décor allows you to create a space that is completely tailored to your style so that you can relax and fully enjoy your home. However, décor trends are always evolving, and it can be hard to stay on top of the latest styles, but with a little planning, it is possible to create a home that you can be proud of. From creating budgets and deciding colour schemes to choosing your fabrics and accessories, in this article, see the latest top tips for decorating your home in your retirement so that you can keep up with the latest trends.

1. Create a realistic budget

Before you start shopping for your home, it is important to sit down and create a realistic budget and it can be useful to create a budget for each room. In retirement, or when you’re heading towards it, you may need to think carefully about your budget and what you can afford when you’re on a pension. Start by taking measurements of the space and then make a list of everything you need, including furniture, flooring, lighting, window dressings, soft furnishings, and accessories. Knowing exactly what you need will help you to avoid making impulse pulses that could damage your budget.

Once you have a comprehensive list, compare the prices of various items within different stores, so that you can calculate the cost of decorating the room. If your budget does not extend to absolutely everything on your list, look at ways of reducing the cost by removing items that are not as important. For example, if you are redecorating your living room, a simple update of paint, curtains and new cushions can create an on-trend look, without having to purchase an expensive new sofa.

2. Pick a colour scheme and decorate

If you’re already in retirement, or are nearing retirement, and are looking for the perfect ways to keep up with the latest interior design trends, then choosing an on-trend colour scheme is the first step to success. Before you purchase furniture, curtains, and accessories, you should pick a colour scheme and decorate the space, as it is much easier to decorate an empty room. There are so many colour possibilities that can give your home a modern look, from bold colours which create an instant statement through to neutral, timeless colours. The following are some great examples of popular décor trends, which you may decide to embrace within your home:

Two-tone colour combinations – Using two colours within a room is a great way to add interest to a space, and one of the most popular trends at the moment is to use a darker shade to the bottom half of a room, which can help to break up a large space without feeling too dark and oppressive.

Inspired by nature – Colour schemes which are inspired by nature are very popular, with shades of green, blue, and mustard easily brought to life with botanical themed fabrics and accessories.

The colour of the year – The Pantone colour for 2022 is Very Peri, a bold violet-blue colour that is sure to be one of the most on-trend interior colours this year. The colour has been praised for its ability to add a joyous and creative feel, so this could be a great colour choice for a vibrant room update.

Country house style – Country house style is always a popular style thanks to its charming, nostalgic feel. In particular, this year we are seeing many designers choosing floral wallpapers, cream tones and natural wood, which combine to create a relaxing and warm environment.

With so many potential home décor choices, it can be hard to know where to begin. In your retirement, you can take your time to pin potential paint swatches, wallpaper samples and fabric samples together to create a mood board. This will help you to visualise the way colours and patterns will combine.

3. Choosing your fabrics and accessories

The fabrics and accessories you choose will be the finishing touch your room needs, and as trends change and evolve quickly, these are simple items to change. Whether you are renovating an entire room or simply looking to give an on-trend update to a dated space, curtains, blinds, rugs, cushions, and accessories will help you to create a space you love.

From bold geometric patterns and traditional checks through to plain colours, it is important to choose items which enhance the overall style of the room. For example, if you are looking to embrace the on-trend country house style, think about pairing floral tailored curtains and cushions with rustic natural wood furniture and paint colours which enhance the colours within your chosen curtains.

4. Invest in the right furniture

If you decide to purchase new furniture for the room, the first thing to consider is the size of the room. For example, a large corner sofa could overwhelm a small living room, so think about the scale of the furniture you need and measure the areas where these pieces will sit. By carefully measuring the room and even the size of the doorways to create a furniture floor plan, it will help to avoid potential problems.

If you are not sure what pieces of furniture you need, think about how many people will be using the room and how they will be using the space. For example, if you are planning furniture for a dining room, a table with four chairs is unlikely to be suitable for a large family. Once you know which items of furniture your room needs, it is time to think about choosing pieces that tie in with your chosen colour scheme and overall room styling.