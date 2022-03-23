Types of advent calendars and how to choose them 

Whether you have to prepare for Christmas Eve or attending a birthday party, finding the perfect present for family members and friends may become challenging. When searching for something special to buy, make sure you have all the information you need to make the right choice. For example, it is easier to choose a present if you know the other’s hobbies and interests. This way, you identify easier what they would like or need.

As a famous song says, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. For almost thirty days, lots of decorations, music, food and presents have spread joy all over the world. It is the time of giving and searching for presents is a common activity. Well, the good news is you can start sharing and receiving presents twenty-four days before Christmas.

Advent calendars are popular gifts, and they are customised for people of all ages. Confectioned of twenty-four numbered doors or boxes containing various treats and gifts, they help you count down the days until Christmas. The rule is to open a door or box every day, and no cheating is allowed. This way, people receive one gift each day until the 24th of December.

Today, there are various advent calendars, from simple ones containing pictures or nativity stories to elaborate ones filled with toys and expensive gifts. If you want a unique approach, you can even customise them to fit better your loved ones’ preferences

For example, a hot drinks advent calendar can be the perfect gift for your best friend, while a beauty advent calendar is a suitable choice for almost everyone. If you want to find out more about advent calendars options and how to choose the right one for the loved ones, the following suggestions may help you:

Types of advent calendars

Unique advent calendar

Unique advent calendars are the perfect options if you want to surprise your loved ones. These kinds of calendars have a special characteristic; they include personalised gifts. One of the most important steps to take when choosing a present is finding out the other’s preferences, hobbies and passions. Knowing them eases the buying process and helps you save time.

Advent calendars can offer you the perfect customised gifts, and your family member or friend will be more than excited to see that you care for their wishes. For example, if your best friend is a huge fan of Harry Potter, a Harry Potter present for twenty-four days straight can be considered a jackpot. Just imagine the look on their face while receiving this kind of gift.

You can even transform your Christmas advent calendar into a DIY project and select various products that you think others may like or need.

Beauty advent calendar

Today, beauty products are popular all over the world because people tend to take more and more care of their skin’s health. You can find hair, nails, skincare or makeup products online or in physical stores. If you want to make a useful and elegant Christmas present, a beauty advent calendar is a perfect gift for your loved one.

They are filled with products in various sizes. You can opt for mini, travel-size or full-size beauty products. For example, if you have to choose a gift for a family member who loves to travel, a mini or travel-size beauty advent calendar will perfectly fit.

The best part is beauty advent calendars can be budget-friendly too. Choose a drugstore calendar if you have a specific budget for Christmas gifts. However, if your budget allows, there are also many high-end options.

Hot drinks advent calendar

What is more relaxing than drinking a cup of tea or coffee while sitting by the fire listening to music or watching a movie? Sounds perfect, right? Well, this is the iconic script for a December night. A hot drinks advent calendar is ideal for tea and coffee lovers. Whether you choose a calendar that mixes the two types of drinks or opt just for one of them, this type of gift will surely bring a smile to your loved ones’ faces.

Kids toys advent calendar

Receiving one gift a day for almost an entire month? Well, that’s a feast for all children. Kids are the most enthusiastic about Christmas and usually receive gifts from every family member. An advent calendar may fit children better than anyone else. Just imagine your kid’s reaction when they receive a giant advent calendar filled with numerous toys or games. Here are some examples:

Marvel advent calendar;

Dinosaur advent calendar;

Princess advent calendar;

Lego advent calendar;

Sweets and candies advent calendar

Christmas food is delicious, but the real stars of this wonderful time are sweets, candies and cakes. A sweets advent calendar is a gift that fits all ages and preferences. You can choose to add various flavours and textures, such as chocolate, vanilla, marzipan or candy cane.

How to choose the perfect calendar for your family and friends

Christmas is close, and you decide that an advent calendar is an ideal gift for your family members and friends. But now, you may ask how to choose a calendar that fits their age, personality and lifestyle. The first step is to decide what gifts would be suitable for their age.

A beauty advent calendar will be the perfect gift for teenagers, adults and seniors. It’s a safe and useful choice. Or maybe you have a Secret Santa party, and wonder what to buy for one of your workmates or even your boss. You can choose between hot drinks and sweets advent calendars. If the receiver is a close friend or an important family member, a unique advent calendar will be an absolute joy because they’ll know you care for their preferences and passions.

Choose an advent calendar as a present if you want to bring a smile to someone’s face for twenty-four days before Christmas. Now, check out the information above and start looking for the perfect one.