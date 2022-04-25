HOW TO: Kick-Start Your Day With an Easy Morning Routine

It’s not always that easy to get out of bed in the morning. Late nights and a busy schedule can really take a toll on your physical and mental health. Research has shown that it only takes around 21 days to create a habit, so once you have managed to stick to your new habits, they are more than likely to stay with you. Think about it this way, if you are habitually checking your social media in the morning and downing that cup of coffee, you can find time to incorporate other habits that might be more preferential.

Creating a doable morning routine that you can stick to will ensure that you are fully prepped for your busy day ahead. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy, the simpler the routine the more likely you are to stick to it. So rather than vowing to do a hundred bench presses and sit ups every morning, start by incorporating these simpler morning tasks.

Get up

Who doesn’t love snoozing the alarm clock just one last time. As we know, this can turn into an hour-long ritual. Making a habit out of getting up as soon as your alarm goes off will benefit you in the long run as hitting the snooze button can actually mess with your body clock and make you feel foggy and more tired. So it’s worth just getting out of bed straight away. If you still find yourself blindly reaching for your phone in the morning, then opt for an alarm clock instead. Be sure to place it away from your nightstand, so you are forced to get out of bed to switch it off. It will work every time, just ensure you don’t fall back into bed after you have switched it off.

Stretch

Warming your body and muscles up before a gym session is essential, so why not do something similar before you start your day. A few simple morning stretches will help to iron out those kinks and relieve any tension from sleeping the night before. It also increases the blood flow through your body and helps ensure that you are ready for the day by combating back pain and aiding posture.

Shower

Having a shower first thing in the morning is a great way to set yourself up for the day. If you’re dreading the uncontrollably and unwanted cold interludes your shower is treating you to then it might be time to invest in a shower thermostat from GROHE, so next time you jump into the shower you’ll be in complete control of the water temperature at all times. If you find it difficult to wake up in the morning, then changing the temperature from icy cold to hot in 30 second intervals is said to not only wake your body up but can help boost your immune system.

The right outfit

No clean knickers? Can only find one sock? Making sure that you have your outfit ready to go the evening before means you will waste less time in the morning. If you want to spice up your look this week then how about some style tips and inspiration to get your fashion juices flowing?

Implementing this simple yet effective morning routine will ensure you start your day off right, helping you to feel less fatigued in the morning and setting yourself up for a successful day ahead. Try and stick to your morning routine at the weekend as well. This might be a little tricky at first but is sure to benefit you in the long run, just think of all the extra activities you can do with the extra time.