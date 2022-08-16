Review of Nordgreen Watch

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I was thinking about buying a new watch when a very timely email from Nordgreen popped into my inbox inviting me to review a watch from their range. So of course I said yes!

I had already looked at their website and liked their understated Scandinavian styling. I am a creature of habit and all of my watches are silver bracelet watches of various sizes. This time I wanted a complete change. I have lost a lot of weight recently due to health problems and my watches were looking a little bulky on my now tiny wrist.

I also felt it was time for an update – I am constantly updating my wardrobe and have a passion for necklaces but my watches tend to be overlooked.

I chose the Unika watch in rose gold with a grey strap and white dial. I love it. I think it is really elegant. It’s comfortable to wear. When choosing a Nordgreen watch the options are almost limitless with a choice of case, dial colour and strap. In fact you can order multiple straps to vary the look day to day. I am planning to order more straps to coordinate with my winter wardrobe. I chose a leather strap but there are also bracelet and vegan options. The leather strap is soft and supple. I chose a plain dial without numbers but still found it easy to tell the time.

This watch has been a welcome change from the usual watches I wear.

This Danish brand follows the principles of sustainability , with the team behind the watches committed to a sustainable and responsible approach to growing the business.

The designs are all sleek and stylish- the epitome of Scandinavian style.

I think Nordgreen watches are reasonably priced for the quality and have had lots compliments when wearing mine.

The Nordgreen Unika (the one I have) costs £189 in the options I selected.