Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Review of Nordgreen Watch

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Review of Nordgreen watch image

 

I was thinking about buying a new watch when a very timely email  from Nordgreen popped into my inbox inviting me to review a watch from their range.  So of course I said yes!

I had already looked at their website and liked their understated Scandinavian styling. I am a creature of habit and all of my watches are silver bracelet watches of various sizes. This time I wanted a complete change.  I have lost a lot of weight recently due to health problems and my watches were looking a little bulky on my now tiny wrist.

I also felt it was time for an update – I am constantly updating my wardrobe and have a passion for necklaces but my watches tend to be overlooked.

I chose the Unika watch in rose gold with a grey strap and white dial. I love it. I think it is really elegant. It’s comfortable to wear. When choosing a Nordgreen watch the options are almost limitless with a choice of case, dial colour and strap. In fact you can order multiple straps to vary the look day to day. I am planning to order more straps to coordinate with my winter wardrobe.  I chose a leather strap but there are also bracelet and vegan options. The leather strap is soft and supple. I chose a plain dial without numbers but still found it easy to tell the time.

Nordgreen watch image

This watch has been a welcome change from the usual watches I wear.

This Danish brand follows the principles of sustainability , with the team behind the watches committed to a sustainable and responsible approach to growing the business.

The designs are all sleek and stylish- the epitome of Scandinavian style.

I think Nordgreen watches are reasonably priced for the quality and have had lots compliments when wearing mine.

The Nordgreen Unika (the one I have) costs £189 in the options I selected.

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Comments

Add a comment

  1. Review of Nordgreen Watch | Fab after Fifty | News 44 Ceylon08-16-22

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Review of The Queen’s Gambit – A fab series to binge watch during Lockdown
  2. Review of Playtex new range of bras
  3. Your Watch Or Your Wife
  4. Best box sets to watch on Now TV /Sky during Lockdown.
  5. Best TV programmes and films to watch this month

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar