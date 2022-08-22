Trading contracts for difference (CFDs) is a process with many different components, and in order to be successful, you need to ensure each of these trading aspects are addressed effectively.

Among the many aspects of CFD trading, one of the most important is the CFD trading platform you use.

This is an essential part of your trading journey, and can be significant in determining your chances of profit, and level of risk.

There are many different CFD platforms available, so you need to ensure you choose the right one.

This article will guide you through what a CFD trading platform is, and what you need to look for when choosing the best one.

What is a CFD trading platform?

A CFD trading platform is the software you use to conduct all of your CFD trades, as well as everything involved in the trading process.

Your CFD trading platform is the heart of your CFD trading journey, whether you’re an experienced investor or CFD trading beginner.

It’s the place where you can find everything involved in your trading, including opening and closing positions, choosing and monitoring your markets, and analysing market and asset performance – among many other things.

CFD trades require a particular process, as opposed to traditional trading, and trading platforms can help you execute this.

Rather than owning an underlying asset, you’re purchasing contracts which speculate on the price movement of this asset – which can either rise or fall.

The expert platform you choose will have a major impact on almost every aspect of your trading journey, so choosing the right one is pivotal.

What to look for in your chosen CFD trading platform

There are many things you need to look for in a CFD trading platform, including:

Access to various markets

The best CFD trading platforms will allow easy access to the widest range of markets.

For instance, you could use CFDs to trade stocks, indices, commodities, and foreign exchange (forex). Each market will perform differently, so they can each provide a unique avenue for profit.

If only on a few markets are available to trade in, your portfolio won’t be diverse enough to provide high chances for success, or hedge against losses in different markets.

Therefore, choose a platform with the best range of financial instruments, and you’ll have the best chances of a successful trading journey.

Risk management tools

Risk management tools are also vital when choosing a CFD trading platform, as they can help minimise the level of risk with every trade.

As with any other form of trading, CFD trading comes with a level of risk, and losses are always inevitable regardless of your approach or experience.

However, risk management tools can ensure any losses you have are mitigated as much as possible.

For example, one of the risk management tools an expert platform can offer you, is automatic orders. This tool enables you to set specific values where your positions will automatically close, should the asset price surpass this value.

This means that even if you’re not monitoring the market and your trade starts incurring a loss, your position will automatically close before the amount of loss becomes more substantial.

This added protection around your trades is essential for every CFD platform.

Leveraged trading

You must also ensure your chosen CFD platform allows you to take advantage of leveraged trading.

Leveraged trading enables you to open a CFD position with a specific amount of deposited capital (margin), but with significantly greater exposure to the market than the deposit you put down.

For example, when trading with a leverage of 1:20, you can invest £1,000 capital and open a position worth £20,000.

This can be an advantage, as it allows you to massively increase the profit you receive from every successful trade, as your returns are calculated against your leveraged amount, not your initial capital.

However, this also means that your losses will be much greater too, so only use leveraged trading if you fully understand how it works.

—

Despite there being a wide variety of CFD trading platforms for you choose to from, now that you have these top things to look for, you’ll be well on your way to finding the best CFD platform for a successful trading journey.