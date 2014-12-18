I have only one. A precious little thing! Barely in his 4th year and already too full of energy! He reminds me of my daughter and how she used to be a constant threat to all my plans with her boundless energy! But I used to love it. And with this little one, though I cannot run around all the time, so we have developed this playing session between two of us. I keep on adding to my list holiday activities, fun learning games and other fun games so that once he comes we can have a really long session of playing and bonding.
How do you spend time with your grand-kids?
