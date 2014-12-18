Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Group Admins
  • Profile Photo
    Warren Chandler

General Discussion

Public Group  |  active 1 week, 6 days ago ago

From the weather to politics. Make yourself a coffee and join in…..

How do you spend time with your grand-kids?

This topic contains 2 replies, has 3 voices, and was last updated by  Karla Maria 1 week, 6 days ago.

  • Author
    Posts

  • Elizabeth Brown

    said

    I have only one. A precious little thing! Barely in his 4th year and already too full of energy! He reminds me of my daughter and how she used to be a constant threat to all my plans with her boundless energy! But I used to love it. And with this little one, though I cannot run around all the time, so we have developed this playing session between two of us. I keep on adding to my list holiday activities, fun learning games and other fun games so that once he comes we can have a really long session of playing and bonding.

    #13906
    December 18, 2014 at 6:07 am

  • Fleur Cobb

    said

    I spoil them. Isn’t that what we’re here for? 🙂

    #15987
    July 21, 2016 at 2:01 pm

  • Karla Maria

    said

    Yes, we indulge as much as we can. Wisely but sincerely!
    Our grandchildren twins have a birthday soon. Very adult girls, 16 years old! What a wonderful age.We and their parents decided to make a holiday, a surprise. Invited singer https://bstars.eu/
    Well, this is their mother invented, since I do not know modern young pop singers.
    But as an idea I consider good and of course I financially support.
    I think that I have a lot of energy, I try to go in for active rest and some sports. Be sure to walk. And of course, when you spend time with your grandchildren as much as I do, there is no time to grow old! I think you understand me.
    So our time is full of good worries and active moments of life!

    #19471
    January 28, 2019 at 11:56 am

You must be logged in to reply to this topic.

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Follow Us


Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

  
Skip to toolbar