Last week as I was making my walk past the Sakare store in Bond Street, I was invited in to try some of their products by a rather pleasant looking salesperson. As I like to try new stuff, I let him show me a bunch of stuff and finally brought the facial toner. I was not really sure if the product would be any good, so I just applied a bit on my face. After few moments my skin felt wonderful so I applied all over my face and neck. The stuff gave me such a soft feeling that I have simple felt in love with it. Even my friends seem to be in awe of my new fresh look.
Hair and skincare
Share your best anti-ageing finds and tips for fab looking skin and hair – or ask other members for their top tips!
Toner
