Hi, I have just joined Fab after Fifty but have been disappointed to see that there doesn’t appear to be much interest in greeting new members i.e. hardly any replies to posts in which people introduce themselves so I’m going to buck the trend!
I’m Eloise, a youthful sixty year old, with three grown up children and five grandchildren. I (reluctantly) work part time, am a member of a ladies gym aimed at the 40 plus age group, love cooking and am working on a novel which began life last year when I was a (very mature) student studying a BA in English and Creative Writing. I recently started writing my own blog which is a collection of all sorts – food, travel, memoir and more…..just whatever interests me. I hope you will take a look and join in. In my list of categories, take a look at the “Me and my blog” section where you can find out a bit more about it. You can agree, disagree, say whatever you want! Look forward to you visiting.
Introduce Yourself
New to the Fab after Fifty community? Take a moment to say hello and introduce yourself 🙂
Join my blog
This topic contains 1 reply, has 2 voices, and was last updated by Warren Chandler 3 days, 10 hours ago.
