It is sooo unfair! While the big Women in the summer may carry out their beautiful maxi dresses and whipped jeans, we can, the small women of such clothes only dream…

But being small, is no reason to despair! Because we can wear great outfits and cheat we with the correct style even one or two centimeters taller. All we have to do is to follow a few styling tips for small women.

Styling tip for small women: Less is better

One of the key styling tips for small women is: Keep it short! Means: Short clothing is us dainty women simply much better than long dresses, skirts and jackets. Because of the short cut of the clothes our bodies affects proportioned and thus greater.

Must-have for small women: shorts! They cannot be styled super sweet only in summer but are with opaque tights and a casual sweater and wonderfully suitable for winter. The pants: better a narrow tube instead of a blow jeans or boot cut jeans.

Tip for petite women: Straight cuts make you bigger

Second styling tips for small women: You should pay attention to the proportions. That is to say: Little Women who want to cheat more, her body should not visually ‘ halve ‘. This happens, for example, if you are wearing a top and bottom parts in different colors, or if the view is guided by a belt to the midsection. And: Small women should always see to it that they visually stretch their figure. Straight, narrow cuts are ideal for this.

