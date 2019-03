Hi everyone, delighted to join your fab community! I just wanted to introduce myself – I’m Jacynth and I’m the founder of The-Bias-Cut.com ( http://www.the-bias-cut.com ) – a new multi-label online and pop-up boutique for stylish 50+ women. We curate beautiful quality contemporary collections, featuring dresses with sleeves!!

To offer some background, I’m actually 24, but I was inspired to start the boutique after growing saddened and frustrated at seeing women, like my mum, feeling invisible and irrelevant in the eyes of the Fashion Industry. Style doesn’t fade with age, so I’m determined to cut through this ageism once and for all.

Anyway I just thought it might be of interest to some of you lovely ladies. I hope you like the pieces and also our weekly blog, which features loads of style inspiration, interviews, discussion and more. And I’ve also started a Facebook page and forum called “Ageism Is Never In Style” which you’re all more than welcome to join. We discuss our views on style, share tips, articles and more – with the aim to collectively prove to the Fashion Industry once and for all that women over 50 are NOT invisible https://www.facebook.com/groups/270578506644568/

Anyway I really looking forward to chatting with you all here!

All the best,

Jacynth