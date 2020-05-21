At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50!
Can anyone give me an opinion of the Newa facial device please. It was reviewd on the site about three years ago and i just wondered if it is still being used as regularly now and what you think now @Ceri . Would love your views and an update.
Hi Nicky, thanks for the question. Of all the devices I’ve been sent to review on the site the Newa is the one I always come back to and recommend to friends. I even gave one to a (very good) friend as gift when she let me use her holiday home. She still uses hers too. I still buy the NEWA activation gel but my friend uses Aloe vera gel (I’ve not tried). Hope this helps. Ceri x
