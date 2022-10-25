Zakynthos is Odyssey’s space land.

Zakynthos belongs to the archipelago of the Ionian Islands. The land, which, according to Homer, belonged to the country of Odysseus, today offers tourists many sights and unforgettable views. The most wonderful, however, are those that nature has prepared for us.

Zakynthos has all the elements for which we love the most beautiful regions of the Mediterranean. The water here is so blue that we wonder if we accidentally found some kind of computer simulation.

The local cuisine makes us promise that we will return here next year. History is the quintessence of historical changes and upheavals from ancient times to the latest. Tourists note sulfur spas, Rack Bay, paradise beaches and fabulous caves in their must-visit lists. Meanwhile, what each visitor should pay special attention to, while maintaining due respect and limiting his intervention to simple observation, is nature.

The turtle ritual.

Among the many wonders that Zakynthos offers visitors, there is one special one that can be called a miracle of life. Some of the local beaches have become places where majestic Loggerhead sea turtles come every year to lay their eggs. Tourists who had the pleasure of watching this unusual ritual of nature admit that it will stay with them for life. Beaches where you can observe an amazing phenomenon are Marathonisi, Sekania, Peluso, Geraka and Lagana. However, it should be remembered to observe the appropriate distance and extreme caution — these turtles belong to a protected, endangered species.