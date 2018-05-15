NEELAM KUMAR
Hi I am Neelam, 55, married with 4 kids. I am now ready to focus more on my personal development and trying to identify what my true passions in life are. One aspect that I am passionate about is redefining what it means to be 50 and challenging society’s perception that we are less relevant and useful.
At the moment, I am, with the help out my daughter and a couple of colleagues, looking to launch new ways for people over 50 to network and socialise with others online. It would be great if any of you would be happy to help with some of our market research. At the moment we are just interviewing as many people as possible and would love to chat with more women over 50 🙂