Weddings no longer have to be the strict rigid tradition they once were. Many of the wedding ‘norms’ are slowly but surely being removed and new exciting ideas are being explored.

Maybe you have a wedding coming up and you just want something different? Maybe this is your second or third wedding and you are dreading going through the same old tired ceremony as before?

Whatever your thoughts on your upcoming wedding it’s worth knowing that traditional weddings are no longer compulsory. You can have whatever wedding you desire and be as inventive as you like with it.

In this article, we explore 10 alternative wedding ideas that break the traditional conventions and offer brides something a bit different and exciting.

Videographer Guests

Rather than booking an expensive videographer for your big day why not attach a camera to some of your guests? This way you get a unique and entertaining video of your wedding from your guest’s perspective.

You can buy specific cameras just for this, or ask guests to take footage on their own mobile phones Once you have everyone’s footage you can get edited into one awesome video of your entire wedding!

Pre-wedding Activity

We all know how nervous the big day can be so why not start the day by putting you and all your guests into a fun activity. You could do anything from bowling, hiking, tubing or even hit the beach.

This activity is a great way for everyone to get acquainted before the actual wedding and will give your guests plenty to talk about at the reception.

Say ‘I Do’ Outside

Outdoor weddings have become increasingly popular in the last few years. It makes sense, why not get married in the beautiful outdoors? If you’re not tied down by a religious ceremony you could choose to get married in a beautiful garden, by a lake, in a forest, on a wine estate or even in an apple orchard.

Choose a place with beautiful natural surroundings and stunning views. Just make sure the sun is in the weather forecast.

Polaroid Guestbook

People spend a fortune on professional photographers only for those stunning photos to go up on Facebook or Instagram. Why not include a number of polaroid cameras at your weddings to get instant photos printed within minutes.

Put someone in charge of collecting all the photos and use them to create an interesting and personal wedding guestbook. Polaroid cameras have recently made a huge comeback and are affordable to buy along with the film.

Ditch the Fancy White Dress

Who says you have to wear a big fancy white dress for your wedding? It’s soon to be 2020 and the need to wear a big wedding dress is no longer a requirement. If you’re looking forward to your second or third marriage maybe you want something a bit different and more interesting?

You don’t have to wear a traditional dress, there are many alternatives and unusual wedding dresses to now choose from. Get inventive and mix it up. Stun your guests with something completely different. You don’t even have to wear the colour white, wear a dress with multiple colours or go completely black. Why not?

Street Food Truck

Getting that small evening snack right for your guests can be difficult. Some people opt for Asian food boxes, others go for BBQ or hog roasts. A street food truck is the perfect way to wow guests and offers something really unique.

You can ask the street food truck to arrive at a certain time and serve your guests outside the venue. Some popular choices include Mexican, Vietnamese, Seafood or Indian. This offers something completely different and unique to your wedding.

Ditch the Tables

If you opt for an outside wedding and the weather is going to be nice why not ditch the tables and put out picnic blankets? It’s a less formal way to enjoy your wedding dinner and helps people to relax in a beautiful spot.

You can make up Christmas picnic hampers for each group filled with tasty treats. Think of it as a huge group picnic. Keep the foods simple like cooked chicken, seasonal veg, fresh bread, cheeses, and sweet treats. Put some small bottles of champagne in there and it’s a guaranteed guest pleaser.

A Guestbox

Instead of the tired old guestbook why not create a video guest box? A simple tent where guests can go inside a record a special message just for you. Not only do you get more personal messages but it can also be hilarious and something you can keep looking back at for years to come.

Get ready for some awkward, funny, sad and beautiful personal messages from your friends and family. This is a truly unique way of conducting a guestbook.

Hire an Old Bus

After the ceremony, you might need to move a lot of people to your reception venue. One idea for moving everyone altogether in a fun way is to hire an old-style bus that you can fill with booze and music.

Let your guests drink and laugh all the way to the reception so everyone has loosened up a bit before the meal and celebrations. Fill ice buckets with mini-champagne bottles and beer and ask your ushers to see people onto the bus and ensure everyone has a drink in their hand. They will be drinking and laughing all the way, it’s a great way to break the ice amongst your guests too.

Cycle to the Reception





If you enjoy cycling as a couple and the weather permits why not cycle to your reception rather than hiring an expensive luxury car? Imagine saying ‘I do’ and in all that excitement then riding a bike in your wedding outfits getting plenty of sun on the way and having some fun all the way to the reception venue.

If you don’t have far to go to the reception this could be a really fun way to arrive. Celebrate your new marriage while cycling in the sun. You could even hire your guest’s bikes so they can join you for the ride too.