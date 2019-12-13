Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

10 Alternative Wedding Ideas

Alternative wedding ideas over 50 image

 

Weddings no longer have to be the strict rigid tradition they once were. Many of the wedding ‘norms’ are slowly but surely being removed and new exciting ideas are being explored. 

 

Maybe you have a wedding coming up and you just want something different? Maybe this is your second or third wedding and you are dreading going through the same old tired ceremony as before?

 

Whatever your thoughts on your upcoming wedding it’s worth knowing that traditional weddings are no longer compulsory. You can have whatever wedding you desire and be as inventive as you like with it. 

 

In this article, we explore 10 alternative wedding ideas that break the traditional conventions and offer brides something a bit different and exciting.

 

  1. Videographer Guests

 

Rather than booking an expensive videographer for your big day why not attach a camera to some of your guests? This way you get a unique and entertaining video of your wedding from your guest’s perspective. 

You can buy specific cameras just for this, or ask guests to take footage on their own mobile phones Once you have everyone’s footage you can get edited into one awesome video of your entire wedding!

 

  1. Pre-wedding Activity

We all know how nervous the big day can be so why not start the day by putting you and all your guests into a fun activity. You could do anything from bowling, hiking, tubing or even hit the beach. 

 

This activity is a great way for everyone to get acquainted before the actual wedding and will give your guests plenty to talk about at the reception. 

 

  1. Say ‘I Do’ Outside

Outdoor weddings have become increasingly popular in the last few years. It makes sense, why not get married in the beautiful outdoors? If you’re not tied down by a religious ceremony you could choose to get married in a beautiful garden, by a lake, in a forest, on a wine estate or even in an apple orchard. 

 

Choose a place with beautiful natural surroundings and stunning views. Just make sure the sun is in the weather forecast. 

 

  1. Polaroid Guestbook

 

People spend a fortune on professional photographers only for those stunning photos to go up on Facebook or Instagram. Why not include a number of polaroid cameras at your weddings to get instant photos printed within minutes. 

Put someone in charge of collecting all the photos and use them to create an interesting and personal wedding guestbook. Polaroid cameras have recently made a huge comeback and are affordable to buy along with the film. 

 

  1. Ditch the Fancy White Dress

Who says you have to wear a big fancy white dress for your wedding? It’s soon to be 2020 and the need to wear a big wedding dress is no longer a requirement. If you’re looking forward to your second or third marriage maybe you want something a bit different and more interesting? 

 

You don’t have to wear a traditional dress, there are many alternatives and unusual wedding dresses to now choose from. Get inventive and mix it up. Stun your guests with something completely different. You don’t even have to wear the colour white, wear a dress with multiple colours or go completely black. Why not?

 

  1. Street Food Truck

 

Getting that small evening snack right for your guests can be difficult. Some people opt for Asian food boxes, others go for BBQ or hog roasts. A street food truck is the perfect way to wow guests and offers something really unique. 

 

You can ask the street food truck to arrive at a certain time and serve your guests outside the venue. Some popular choices include Mexican, Vietnamese, Seafood or Indian. This offers something completely different and unique to your wedding.  

 

  1. Ditch the Tables

 

If you opt for an outside wedding and the weather is going to be nice why not ditch the tables and put out picnic blankets? It’s a less formal way to enjoy your wedding dinner and helps people to relax in a beautiful spot. 

 

You can make up Christmas picnic hampers for each group filled with tasty treats. Think of it as a huge group picnic. Keep the foods simple like cooked chicken, seasonal veg, fresh bread, cheeses, and sweet treats. Put some small bottles of champagne in there and it’s a guaranteed guest pleaser.  

 

  1. A Guestbox 

 

Instead of the tired old guestbook why not create a video guest box? A simple tent where guests can go inside a record a special message just for you. Not only do you get more personal messages but it can also be hilarious and something you can keep looking back at for years to come. 

 

Get ready for some awkward, funny, sad and beautiful personal messages from your friends and family. This is a truly unique way of conducting a guestbook. 

 

  1. Hire an Old Bus 

 

After the ceremony, you might need to move a lot of people to your reception venue. One idea for moving everyone altogether in a fun way is to hire an old-style bus that you can fill with booze and music. 

 

Let your guests drink and laugh all the way to the reception so everyone has loosened up a bit before the meal and celebrations. Fill ice buckets with mini-champagne bottles and beer and ask your ushers to see people onto the bus and ensure everyone has a drink in their hand. They will be drinking and laughing all the way, it’s a great way to break the ice amongst your guests too.   

 

  1. Cycle to the Reception

 

alternative wedding suggestions image

 

If you enjoy cycling as a couple and the weather permits why not cycle to your reception rather than hiring an expensive luxury car? Imagine saying ‘I do’ and in all that excitement then riding a bike in your wedding outfits getting plenty of sun on the way and having some fun all the way to the reception venue.  

 

If you don’t have far to go to the reception this could be a really fun way to arrive. Celebrate your new marriage while cycling in the sun. You could even hire your guest’s bikes so they can join you for the ride too. 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Zara Phillips Wedding Dress Video- Great Inspiration for Wedding Outfits
  2. Dresses with Sleeves Challenge Day 41 – Wedding guest outfit sorted!
  3. Dresses with Sleeves Challenge Day 25- the stylish wedding guest
  4. Style over 50: Dress for a wedding or a day at the races
  5. How to Host a Large Wedding

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar