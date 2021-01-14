Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

New Year Challenge Day 12 to Stay Fabulous Over 50 in Lockdown: Who do you think you are?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

who do you think you are jan challenge fab after fifty image

As we begin Day 12 of the challenge, I am suggesting that you find out more about who you are – where did those many talents originate?

We inherit from our ancestors gifts so often taken for granted. Each of us contains within this inheritance of soul. We are links between the ages, containing past and present expectations, sacred memories and future promise. – Edward Sellner

When we entered lockdown in November I decided to research my family tree. On the basis that I wouldn’t be able to do any socialising, and reading in the garden wasn’t as attractive a proposition as it had been during the summer, I decided to take the opportunity to do something I had wanted to do for a while- but never seemed to have the time.

I have only just scratched the surface, but so far I have learned so much about my family.

My Welsh heritage doesn’t go back as far as the family believed (which may explain my lack of singing voice), my great grandfather was not a vicar- he actually ran a pub, and way back a 10 year old ancestor was sent to Barbados as a boy soldier (this one I am still exploring to learn more).

research family tree image

Sharing anecdotes with family

My discoveries so far have opened up all sorts of conversations with family members. Many anecdotes have been shared as a result – and it has certainly given us some interesting things to talk about on family Zoom calls!

research family tree over 50 image

I actually registered with Ancestry.com taking advantage of a free trial, but even if you don’t want to go down that route, talk to other family members to learn more about what they remember about grandparents and great grandparents. I remember meeting my great grandmother – I have a very vivid memory of her even though I would only have been about five years old at the time. I can still visualise her (and her china and lace tablecloth!) My cousins are all younger than me so I have been able to pass my memory on to them.  It transpires that she was widowed and brought up her family alone. Although she later met somebody who wanted to marry her, she wouldn’t remarry as long as she still had a son living at home. Her son didn’t want to marry and leave his mother alone. It turns out that they both married on the same day – one in the morning and one in the afternoon . A lovely story and one I wouldn’t have known if I hadn’t started this process and had the conversations about what people remember.

researching your family tree image

Personally I feel a real sense of achievement when I follow a thread that leads to the discovery of another ancestor and find out more about them.

So your challenge (should you choose to accept it) is to uncover facts about three ancestors that you didn’t know before, whether through conversations or online research.

You never know what you might learn – although I should warn you that it can become addictive!!

You can share your challenge on our Facebook Pages @Fabafterfifty @StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021.

 

Would love you share what you do with that extra time with our facebook community!

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. New Year Challenge Day 7 to Stay Fabulous Over 50 in Lockdown: Have a PJ Day!
  2. New Year Challenge Day 8 to Stay Fabulous Over 50 in Lockdown: Get Up Earlier
  3. New Year Challenge Day 10 to Stay Fabulous Over 50 in Lockdown: Learn to Say No
  4. New Year Challenge Day 9 to Stay Fabulous Over 50 in Lockdown: How to wear red
  5. New Year Challenge Day 11 to Stay Fabulous Over 50 in Lockdown: Go dotty and wear polka dots

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar