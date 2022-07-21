Review of  Jane Iredale Eye Shadow Kit.

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

It is so easy to get stuck in a makeup rut, which is why I was happy to try the Jane Eye Shadow kit from clean beauty specialists Jane Iredale. All of their makeup is paraben free and they use only the highest quality minerals and botanical ingredients.

I chose the palette with the Naturally Glam selection of colours which includes the shades Feather, Lace, Tulle, Velvet, Satin, Sequin The eye shadow glides on really easily. I like to build and blend multiple shades (as taught by makeup artist Jo Jewett) and the palette lends itself really well for this. It is heavily pigmented and doesn’t crease – definitely a plus in the hot weather we have been having recently! It gives a lovely smooth finish and doesn’t cake at all.

All the colours go really well together so great for experimenting.

The palette itself is sleek with a useful mirror for applying makeup on the go.

Aside from being lovely makeup to use, the company is also innovative in its approach. The Jane Iredale brand was founded 25 years ago, with its founder determined to rid her products of ingredients which had the potential to harm either skin or health, an early pioneer of ‘clean’ cosmetics. They have worked hard to make their products suitable for vegans.

I was gifted this eye shadow but would definitely buy it in the future.

Cost £51 from Jane Iredale.co.uk