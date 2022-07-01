Review of Annabelle Minerals Makeup

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

It is so easy to get stuck in a makeup rut. I know that when I first started to wear make up in my teens the whole objective was to look older. Not something I want my makeup to do today! Products and techniques have evolved since then.

I was asked if I would like to try Annabelle Minerals Makeup. A range which is ideal for vegans. I cant remember the last time I used mineral makeup, so decided I would give it a go, and I’m glad I did. I tried the radiant foundation and the blusher.

It could be that I am a bit thick, but my first challenge was determining how to open the foundation. I was sat down, mirror and make up brushes at the ready but could not work out how to access the make up. I don’t think I’m the only one as I found lots of videos on YouTube with thousands of views explaining how to open mineral makeup. In fact it was quite straightforward once you knew what to do!!

I found the radiant foundation gave me very even coverage . I was a bit concerned that as it is a powder it might settle in my lines, but it didn’t. In fact it seemed to have the opposite effect and softened them. A definite plus. It was very natural looking and made me look almost healthy ( I’ve been through the medical wars lately!) When applying you buff it on a brush and start on the inner part of the face using circular motions, starting with a thin layer and building. The foundation has a SPF factor of 20.

The Annabelle Minerals Blush gives a very natural glow. It is streak free and like the foundation you apply with a brush , buffing in a circular motion, and building the layers as required.

I am very used to using a cream blusher but I think I have now become a convert.

Annabelle Minerals are very reasonably priced costing £15.90 for the foundations and £14.90 for the blushers, so not a huge investment to try and get out of that makeup rut !