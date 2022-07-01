Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Review of Annabelle Minerals Makeup

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Annabelle Minerals Makeup review image

It is so easy to get stuck in a makeup rut.  I know that when I first started to wear make up in my teens the whole objective was to look older. Not something I want my makeup to do today! Products and techniques have evolved since then.

I was asked if I would like to try Annabelle Minerals Makeup. A range which is ideal for vegans. I cant remember the last time I used mineral makeup, so decided I would give it a go, and I’m glad I did. I tried the radiant foundation and the blusher.

It could be that I am a bit thick, but my first challenge was determining how to open the foundation. I was sat down, mirror and make up brushes at the ready but could not work out how to access the make up. I don’t think I’m the only one as I found lots of videos on YouTube with thousands of views explaining how to open mineral makeup. In fact it was quite straightforward once you knew what to do!!

how to apply Annabelle Minerals Foundation image

I found the radiant foundation gave me very even coverage . I was a bit concerned that as it is a powder it might settle in my lines, but it didn’t. In fact it seemed to have the opposite effect and softened them. A definite plus. It was very natural looking and made me look almost healthy ( I’ve been through the medical wars lately!)  When applying you buff it on a brush and start on the inner part of the face using circular motions, starting with a thin layer and building. The foundation has a SPF factor of 20.

The Annabelle Minerals Blush gives a very natural glow. It is streak free and like the foundation you apply with a brush , buffing in a circular motion, and building the layers as required.

I am very used to using a cream blusher but I think I have now become a convert.

Annabelle Minerals are very reasonably priced costing £15.90 for the foundations and £14.90 for the blushers, so not a huge investment to try and get out of that makeup rut !

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Video: Makeup tutorial for women over 50 – blushers and bronzers
  2. A video review of Studio 10 Makeup’s QVC offer
  3. L’Oreal Age Perfect Make-Up Review
  4. Video Makeup tutorial for mature women: How to apply foundation and concealer for luminous younger looking skin
  5. Would you leave the house without wearing makeup?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar