Review of Bosch FreshUp

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I have always taken good care of my clothes, some of which I have had for decades and still love to wear. I was intrigued to hear of a new device by Bosch developed using plasma technology to gently clean clothes, removing odours and bacteria. I was happy to try anything that would extend the life of my favourite silk dresses and blouses.

The hand held Bosch FreshUp is extremely easy to use. It is about the size of a glasses case and you simply glide it over your (dry) clothes once you have laid them out flat. It looks somewhat space age as it flashes purple when in use. It seems to be much gentler than dry cleaning ( I have been using at home dry cleaning sheets for years). Two or three swipes were effective enough for the clothes that I tried it on. The Bosch instructions suggest that you use on both sides of the fabric if that isn’t enough. It works on most fabrics but not fur or leather.

Does it work? It certainly worked for me.

How does Bosch FreshUp work?

I have to admit to finding it difficult to get my head around the technology but according to Bosch

“Bosch Plasma Technology dissolves odour molecules The FreshUp with innovative Bosch Plasma Technology dissolves odour molecules without added chemicals, leaving clothes refreshed

Known as the fourth state of matter, plasma is found throughout our universe, for example in stars, the sun, and lightening bolts.

Plasma is generated through ionisation (breaking up ions), which produces charged particles which dissolve odour molecules on clothes and textiles.”

I think it is a great device to pop in your handbag if you are going out straight from a day in the office to quickly refresh clothes. I also think that with all the aggravation regarding lost luggage currently when travelling it would be ideal to take on trips if you are trying to manage with hand luggage only to freshen clothes without having to use the hotel laundry or dry cleaning service. It is chargeable via a USB charger with about 60 minutes of use when fully charged so simple to use .

It isn’t cheap. At the time of writing it is available on Amazon for £199 and on Bosch’s own website it is on special offer at £149. Personally if it helps to prolong the life of my favourite clothes for me it’s a worthwhile investment, but I’m a bit of a clothesaholic!

I was kindly gifted the FreshUp by Bosch to try