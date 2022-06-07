Review of PMD’s Personal Microderm beauty device

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

I have to admit to being a bit of a gadget junkie when it comes to skincare. I love the luxury of a salon facial but have to confess to preferring the convenience of having a facial at home. No travel or messy hair to contend with afterwards! Moving through my 50s and now 60s has not diminished my interest in sourcing the best best skincare tools.

When I was invited to try PMD’s Personal Microderm I just had to say yes. It claims to replicate the microdermabrasion treatment you have at a professional salon.

It combines a vacuuming action while simultaneously exfoliating with a disc ( there are different grades of disc ( aluminium oxide) , you progress to the higher grades as your skin becomes accustomed to the device. From the first use your skin feels smoother and more ‘glowy’.

The first time I used it I really wasn’t sure what to expect. The first thing to take note of is that it is not rechargeable – you need to have it plugged into the mains while in use. I made the mistake of thinking I had charged it up and then wondered why it didn’t work when I unplugged it ( I never have been good at reading instructions- I get too enthusiastic about trying these things!). You glide the device over clean skin in an upward motion, taking care to pass over each area no more than twice. You hold your skin taught with your free hand.

Afterwards you are advised to apply a toner and facial oil. Don’t use any exfoliating cleansers or products for 24 hours after using . The Microderm is designed to be used no more than once a week.

It really does work. Skin immediately feels softer and smoother and products are more easily absorbed into the skin.

There is also a larger sized set of discs to use to exfoliate the body.

As well as exfoliating away dead skin, the PMD Microderm also stimulates collagen production and helps to minimose fine lines, enlarged pores and hyperpigmentation.

It is not a cheap device, but after using I felt as though I had had a salon facial, and so this one time purchase is far more cost effective.

I have enjoyed using it and plan to continue to do so. I have seen an improvement in my skin, which was badly in need of a boost following a little neglect during a stay in hospital.

A product that definitely has the ‘fab’ factor.

It is available to buy at Look Fantastic. Cost £145