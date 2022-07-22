Top Three Tips & Tricks to Add Volume to Your Hair

Are you struggling with thin hair and desire to have more hair volume?

Good hair volume is often linked with good health and appearance, which is why many thin-haired people struggle to boost hair volume and density.

The good news is that full and thick hair is achievable even if you have super thin hair right now. And the best part is that boosting one’s hair volume is easy and affordable.

So, without further ado, let us jump straight into the list of easy tips on how you can achieve hair density and volume.

Flip Your Hair

The first tip is all about tricking your hair into thicker volume. That said, you might want to avoid parting your hair and rather opt for flipping your hair. If you have been keeping your hair in a certain style, then your hair has a flat line where it is parted and makes your hair appear to lay down.

So, to trick your hair into appearing voluptuous, you will want to focus on preventing your scalp from being seen because whenever you stop seeing your scalp, which is when your hair looks super full.

All you need to do is to grab some hair and flip it over in the opposite direction to how you usually keep your hair. This trick looks particularly great when you curl your hair a bit. And the great thing about this trick is that when your hair starts to fall throughout the day, all you need to do is flip your hair to the other side – and voila – you have your hair volume back!

Image Source: Pinterest

Wear Hair Extensions

You can find all sorts of hair extensions in the market, including I-tip hair extensions. If you have never used hair extensions before, you should consult your stylist about the type of extensions that will suit your hair.

The I-tip hair extensions are usually a popular choice as these are glue-less and thread-less. I-tips use metal cylinders, also known as flattened micro-beads, to inter-loop with a person’s natural hair to boost the hair volume.

The installation of I-tips is usually quick, which makes extensions a convenient option. Besides, these extensions are also an excellent choice for you if you love to style your hair frequently. You can clean, dry, blow, and straighten these extensions along with your hair

Tease Your Hair with a Dedicated Toothbrush

This one is a rather odd trick to add volume to your hairline and hair in general – you might want to use a toothbrush (not the toothbrush that you brush your teeth with twice a day). Use a dedicated toothbrush that is only meant to add volume to your hair.

Now, you will use the toothbrush as a teasing brush, and you will be surprised to see that with the help of a toothbrush, you can obtain that little extra life without damaging your hair.

With the help of a toothbrush, you can give your hair that extra little touch, and in under ten seconds, your hair will look amazing.