Best box sets to watch on Now TV /Sky during Lockdown.

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Box sets to watch on Now TV and Sky during Lockdown image

Chatting to my mother earlier today- she was saying that they were running out of things to watch on TV. My parents are in their 80s and have been isolated at home for 3 weeks.

They are incredibly resilient – playing cards, doing jigsaws, practising golf swings in the garden- but they are getting bored.  They would usually be playing golf, playing bridge with friends and of course socialising with friends and family. They are sports fans and with all the sports cancellations they have nothing to watch on TV.

They are in their 80s and do not have Netflix or Amazon Prime – but they do have the full Sky package. I have just recommended a number of box sets to them (fortunately I showed them how to access these on Sky when staying over Christmas).

I thought I would share my suggestions here too. They didn’t want to watch anything depressing – but enjoy ‘whodunnit’ type programmes.

The Loudest Voice

Starring Russell Crowe caught in a #metoo scenario as the head of Fox News. Really interesting to see the influence of the news channels on politics and life. Are they there to report on the news or create the news? Russell Crowe is excellent in the role – his character is so unlikeable.  Can’t help but draw parallels to Weinstein!

The Newsroom

Another newsroom drama – starring Jeff Daniels the newsroom faces the challenge of reporting news ethically while still pulling in viewers in order to survive.

Manifest

When a plane full of passengers lands following a turbulent flight, they discover that their flight had gone ‘missing’ several years before. Loved ones have moved on with their lives – while they last saw them yesterday. What happened to the flight? And how can everyone adjust to their return?

The Truth about the Harry Quebert Affair

A literary icon is suspected of murder by the local community. Patrick Dempsey stars – lots of twists and doubts as to who did it!

The Good Doctor

My favourite medical drama. Dr Murphy is an autistic medical student whose only focus in life is to become a surgeon. With a brilliant mind when it comes to diagnosing patients, he struggles to form relationships and to communicate with both colleagues and patients.  As well following medical cases we see how Dr Murphy adjusts and learns – as do the team around him.

Sex and the City

No description necessary!! An opportunity to indulge in a touch of nostalgia and chat about with girlfriends in a video chat. Not one for my Dad ? He hated it first time around!!

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

