Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Today’s challenge is totally for fun!!

With the news breaking last week that Sex and the City will be returning to our TV screen soon, albeit sadly without Kim Cattrall reprising her role as Samantha, I thought it would be fun to have a SATC themed challenge. I’m sure all three of the remaining characters will be fab after fifty….it will be interesting to see how fab!!

It’s 20 years since SATC first appeared on our TV screens , and 10 years since the second SATC film.

How much have the three SATC girls changed since we last followed their lives and friendships? Will we see a Carrie no longer fixated on ‘Big’ in this series. Will she still be passionate about fashion ( and wearing tutus) or will her priorities in life have changed? Has Charlotte created a life outside of looking after her family? How is she coping with the prospect of becoming an empty nester? Has Miranda been able to find balance in her life and not returned to her workaholic ways?

It will be interesting to see how they have all progressed.

“Maybe the past is like an anchor holding us back. Maybe you have to let go of who you were to become who you will be.”

– Carrie Bradshaw

Look at your life in decades

So our challenge for Day 20 ( we are marching through them quickly!) is to look at how our lives have changed over the past decade.

How have our working lives changed?

How have relationships changed with family members?

How have our friendships changed? How many Samantha’s have disappeared from our lives (and why)

Have our interests changed?

How has our style changed?

Have we changed our hair and makeup?

Have our fitness levels changed?

How have our priorities in life changed?

Look forward 10 years

When you look back at the last ten years, try to look forward 10 years.

Take each of the categories and think about how you would like them to look?

Are you doing the things today to be on track to live the life you want in ten years time?

What changes do you need to make?

Can you take this time in lockdown to move any of them forward?

Which SATC character did you best to relate to 10 years ago – do you think that would have changed?

You can share your challenge on our Facebook Pages @Fabafterfifty @StyleConfidenceandSuccesswithJulia and don’t forget to follow us if you don’t already ) and if you love using social media you can also share your looks on Instagram or Twitter with #NewYearNewYouChallenge2021.

Would love you share what you do with that extra time with our facebook community!

Ceri and Julia x