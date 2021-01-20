Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives.

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

January Challenge to Stay Fabulous over 50: The Sex and the City Challenge!

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

what can we learn from sex and the city in our 50s image

Today’s challenge is totally for fun!!

With the news breaking last week that Sex and the City will be returning to our TV screen soon, albeit sadly without Kim Cattrall reprising her role as Samantha, I thought it would be fun to have a SATC themed challenge. I’m sure all three of the remaining characters will be fab after fifty….it will be interesting to see how fab!!

It’s 20 years since SATC first appeared on our TV screens , and 10 years since the second SATC film.

How much have the three SATC girls changed since we last followed their lives and friendships? Will we see a Carrie no longer fixated on ‘Big’ in this series. Will she still be passionate about fashion ( and wearing tutus) or will her priorities in life have changed? Has  Charlotte created a life outside of looking after her family? How is she coping with the prospect of becoming an empty nester?  Has Miranda been able to find balance in her life and not returned to her workaholic ways?

It will be interesting to see how they have all progressed.

carrie bradshaw quote about life sex and the city image

Maybe the past is like an anchor holding us back. Maybe you have to let go of who you were to become who you will be.”
– Carrie Bradshaw

Look at your life in decades

So our challenge for Day 20 ( we are marching through them quickly!) is to look at how our lives have changed over the past decade.

How have our working lives changed?

How have relationships changed with family members?

How have our friendships changed? How many Samantha’s have disappeared from our lives (and why)

Have our interests changed?

How has our style changed?

Have we changed our hair and makeup?

Have our fitness levels changed?

How have our priorities in life  changed?

Look forward 10 years

When you look back at the last ten years, try to look forward 10 years.

Take each of the categories and think about how you would like them to look?

Are you doing the things today to be on track to live the life you want in ten years time?

What changes do you need to make?

Can you take this time in lockdown to move any of them forward?

sex and the city returns image

 

Which SATC character did you best to relate to 10 years ago – do you think that would have changed?

Ceri  and Julia x

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

Latest Articles

